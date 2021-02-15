Some things never change. As has been tradition for decades, a dozen red roses is the standard petaled gift for Valentine’s Day.
At Beartooth Floral on Beck Avenue, that means more than half a dozen women in the back room, most hovering around a large table where they trim red rose stems and prepare vases. The day before Feb. 14 is usually the busiest, although employees said snow and cold had dampened traffic into the store.
Still, the workers were busy, arranging vases not just with roses, but other greenery and wax flowers, a way to fill out the vase around the deep red of the rose petals and provide a modern spin on an old classic.
“We try to take those traditional arrangements and make them more modern,” store manager Justina Terry said.
“We’re more stylized,” added worker Liz Holloway. “We keep up with the flower trends.”
So they replace the Baby’s Breath traditionally put around the cut roses with more greenery. And while red roses may still be the primary pick, they also have hand painted roses, such as those speckled with other colors.
Another key with a top-shelf display of roses is the quality of the flower itself. Terry said the ones that surrounded the back room Saturday were in Ecuador just a couple of days earlier. The flowers may only last a week once cut, but they are placed with care. Worker Kayelynn Porter said arrangements take 15-20 minutes to put together and can require multiple types of scissors to cut properly.
It’s a labor, and a symbol, of love.
“I think it’s super fun,” Terry said. “It’s bringing that smile on people’s faces.”
