The Cody woman charged in March with making jailhouse booze pleaded guilty to a third or subsequent offense of possessing a controlled substance as well as to a second offense of DUI of controlled substances during a June 6 change of plea hearing.
“The time to engage in this kind of activity has come and gone,” Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson told Patricia Gail Shew, 62, after she entered a guilty plea. “I hope this is the last time you’ll ever be before me or any other court.”
Shew agreed to a plea agreement, which dismissed several charges, including a second count of drug possession, one count of not having liability insurance and other driving violations.
Shew was sentenced to serve between two and four years in the Wyoming Women’s Center for the drug possession charge. She received credit for 126 days served.
For a second offense of driving under the influence of drugs, Shew was sentenced to serve three months in the Park County Detention Center. She was fined a total of $400 for all charges.
Shew committed these offenses during a traffic stop on Feb. 1. A Cody police officer found methamphetamine and amphetamine in her vehicle, while field sobriety tests showed Shew had signs of impairment from controlled substances, the affidavit said.
At the time of her arrest, she had two prior convictions out of Sweetwater County for possession of controlled substances. She also had a prior conviction for DUI of controlled substances out of Park County.
As part of the plea agreement, Deputy Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said Shew could apply for possible sentence reduction.
“The state hopes she can get her substance abuse problems under control,” Hatfield said. “And if she’s done what she’s supposed to, the state would likely support sentence modification.”
Simpson agreed with Hatfield, telling Shew that if she did “well” at the women’s center, she could file a motion within one year to get her sentence reduced.
“If you’re doing well and if you’ve completed the treatment program [and] have no write-ups or disciplinary action, the court could modify and reduce your sentence ... and you could be eligible for release,” Simpson said.
After pleading guilty, Shew admitted to consuming methamphetamine before driving a vehicle and agreed that law enforcement had found methamphetamine in her vehicle during the traffic stop.
Shew further admitted that methamphetamines were in her system and rendered her incapable of safely driving.
She also did not refute that the blood test performed on her had tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines.
Simpson asked Shew to give him “some peace of mind” that she would not re-offend.
“It’s time for me to grow up,” Shew told Simpson, “and to be the adult I was raised to be.”
Simpson said he hoped Shew gets the help she needs.
“There are people who truly care about you and are willing to help you,” he said. “But you have to embrace the program.”
“There aren’t going to be any more second chances,” Simpson continued. “We need to get this ironed out.”
A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for June 12 to address the charge alleging Shew made jailhouse booze while an inmate at the Park County Detention Center.
Hatfield said Shew had already agreed to plead guilty to that charge as well, but it would be up to Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah to accept or deny the plea agreement.
Shew pleaded no contest in Park County Circuit Court to attempting to take contraband into a jail in order to make intoxicating liquor during a June 12 change of plea hearing. She was ordered to serve a 120 day jail sentence with nine days credited and 31 days of her sentence suspended. It will run concurrent with the sentence received in District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.