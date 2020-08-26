A Sunlight Creek restoration project is carrying on despite construction failures and contractor issues.
According to application documents, contractor complications led to construction work not matching design specifications on the project.
Game and Fish completed some repairs to protect critical structures prior to runoff in early 2019. These repairs held up, but the other incorrectly built structures failed and needed mitigation.
“They had some problems with that particular contractor where things that were put in, in certain places weren’t like they were supposed to be – wrong place, wrong type,” said Park County Engineer Brian Edwards. “That contractor was relieved from his duties.”
Laura Burckhardt, a representative for G&F, said a nondisclosure settlement was signed between G&F and an original contractor on the project.
The contractor was paid for some work but she also said its contract with G&F was cancelled with terms renegotiated.
Application documents submitted in 2018 reveal this company was contractor Shamrock Environmental of Browns Summit, N.C.
The work is part of a project to reroute the stream and end excessive bank erosion to 6,480 feet of Sunlight Creek. Circumvention efforts were being made to protect acres of wildlife habitat, G&F cabins, a historic dude ranch, Forest Service Road 113 and a nearby bridge.
Construction is taking place six miles west of the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway and just north of Sunlight Road.
The project was originally brought before the Park County commissioners in July 2018 and was to be completed by October of that year.
“It’s currently costing way more,” Burckhardt said, drawing laughter from the commissioner board Aug. 4.
After originally estimated to cost $600,000, that price increased to $750,000 by fall of 2018. Now, the total sits near $3 million.
“We built it, we paid to have it built, it was built wrong,” Burckhardt said. “If it had been built correctly the first time it shouldn’t have cost more than $1 million.”
G&F made two main changes to the original designs. Proposed large wood floodplain assemblages were replaced with buried log floodplain sills placed in conjunction with willow tree plantings.
“Because they were having some problems with them washing out and not working like they should,” Edwards said.
To harness a significant underground water source from Painter Creek, four additional acres of wetland habitat, four acres of open water ponds and 600 feet of a new Painter Creek stream channel connecting the largest pond to Sunlight Creek have been added to the project. The large pond was excavated to a depth of 7 feet and connects to Sunlight Creek, allowing fish access to the pond.
“It created some more wetland habitat, some more flood storage,” Edwards said.
There will be no substantial change to the flood elevation because of the work.
During the summer and fall of 2019, G&F rebuilt the first 2,700 feet of Sunlight Creek. Additional funding has been secured to rebuild the remaining 1,300 feet and construction is ongoing for an end of September completion, with some final, minor work slated for next spring.
“It’s starting to come together, it’s going to be pretty neat when it’s done,” Edwards said.
Burckhardt came before the commissioners requesting an amendment to the floodplain permit, allowing an extension to the completion date and design changes, for August 2021. The commissioners gave unanimous approval.
The new contractor on the project is Nicholson Dirt Contracting of Cody. Its subcontractor is River Masters Environmental Consulting of Powell. Other original subcontractor and engineer WaterVation of Salida, Colo., is still being retained as the engineer on the project.
