The status of Yellowstone area gray wolves is again being studied by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over the next year.
According to a USFWS news release, a 12-month status review is underway to determine whether a listing of a distinct population segment of the gray wolf in the Northern Rocky Mountains or in the western United States under the Endangered Species Act is warranted.
The announcement has already drawn a rebuke from Gov. Mark Gordon.
“Secretary Haaland’s decision is very disappointing and indicates a strong disconnect between Washington D.C and realities on the ground,” he said in a release Thursday. “In Wyoming, wolves have been successfully managed by our state’s wildlife experts since regaining authority in 2017. I firmly stand behind our state wolf management plan that has served as our guide to ensure a viable, healthy population for a species that has met all recovery criteria for nearly two decades.
On Sept. 17, 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published a 90-day finding on two petitions to list a distinct population segment of the gray wolf in the Northern Rocky Mountains or in the western United States under the Endangered Species Act of 1973, as amended. USFWS said its finding concluded that the petitions presented substantial information indicating that the petitioned actions may be warranted.
“Therefore, we have initiated a status review to determine whether the petitioned actions are warranted,” the release continues. “No decision regarding whether or not to list the gray wolf in these DPSs has been made yet. We anticipate delivering a 12-month finding with this listing determination to the Federal Register by Sept. 30, 2022.
“Managing Wyoming’s wildlife from Washington D.C is not a good model and is counter to the intent of the Endangered Species Act,” Gordon said. “I urge the Secretary to ensure that the status review is grounded in science and recognizes the states’ strong track record effectively managing this species.”
