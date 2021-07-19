An author of guidebooks on the Park and a seasonal West Yellowstone, Mont., resident was recently sentenced for seven counts of illegal activities and violations in Yellowstone National Park.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Theodore “Teddy” Garland, 60, of Oklahoma, was found guilty on July 2 for violating closures and other Park regulations while encouraging visitors to do the same. Garland has written more than 10 editions of his “Explore Yellowstone Like a Local” guidebook, runs a tour service, a social media page and podcast providing his audience tips to enjoy the Park. His podcasts are planned to be translated into seven different languages and have more than 55,000 downloads, and his Facebook page has garnered more than 1,000 followers.
Garland was sentenced to seven days in jail and $1,100 in mandated fines and donations.
“Enforcing federal criminal laws for the protection of our national parks’ resources will always remain a priority of the United States Attorney’s office in Wyoming,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray. “That is especially true when a criminal motivated by greed, like Mr. Garland, encourages others to commit more crimes and cause more damage to the treasures of America’s first national park.”
Some of the charges leveled against Garland include providing unauthorized guided tours; trespassing on thermal grounds; violating swimming closures; cliff jumping; creating “hot pots in rivers” and disturbing wildlife.
The charges Garland was found guilty of stem from acts occurring in June 2018 and June 2020.
One of the primary charges leveled against Garland pertained to encouraging people to illegally cliff jump on the Firehole River. Garland said this event was taken out of context. He said another individual posted a photo of the illegal cliff jumping on Garland’s Facebook page. He said metadata proved that he was in Mexico at the time the photo was taken, but Yellowstone still continued with the charges.
“Even after they found out the truth, they still didn’t drop the charges,” he said.
Garland said he found it telling that Sarah Davis, chief of Resource and Visitor Protection at Yellowstone, personally gave him a call to let him know that she would be filing charges against him.
“They’re in for a penny, in for a pound,” he said.
As part of his sentence, he was ordered to include a passage in his guidebook directing his readers to be good stewards and respectful patrons of the Park. Garland followed through on this order for the 11th edition of his guidebook that came out on Thursday.
“Last and most importantly, as you enjoy your vacation, please be good stewards to the parks and treat Yellowstone and Grand Teton with the honor and respect they both deserve,” the book reads.
Prosecuting attorney Stephanie Hambrick had pushed for a heavier sentence against Garland, pressing 15 charges and requesting that he be imprisoned for 30 days, pay a $22,500 fine, serve five years of unsupervised probation, along with a five year ban from the Park. Garland said a plea bargain had been offered to him August 2020 with largely the same stipulations.
“Going to trial, I came out smelling like a rose,” he said.
During his sentencing Garland “fell on my sword and took full responsibility for everything,” he said. Garland gave the Jackson Hole News and Guide a statement he made to the courtroom: “Sitting in this courtroom this spring, I listened to some of the completely stupid and foolish things I said on some of my podcasts. I just couldn’t believe I actually said those things – I still can’t believe it – and I’m ashamed of my actions and the results they have caused.”
He said other charges stemmed from accusations he disturbed wildlife and created a hot pot for Mystic Falls. He said the former related to an incident in which his girlfriend who he was with was video taping a black bear, and the latter pertained to a hot pot that has been in existence for at least 100 years he included in his guidebook.
Garland is also banned from Yellowstone for the remainder of 2021.
He said the sentence and charges allowed him to branch out with his tours outside Yellowstone and expand his business.
“When someone gives me a lemon, I’m really good at making lemonade and putting a big vodka shot in it,” he said.
