Cody residents dealt with power outages, broken trees and no Nite Rodeo on Thursday evening as winds were clocked as high as 80 mph.
The National Weather Service in Riverton had issued a severe wind warning for the area, and winds were highest just south of the airport, although wind gusts were recorded in the 50s and 60s across the region.
A large pine tree on Sheridan Avenue outside the hospital snapped and fell over, and all through town side streets and dumpsters were littered with downed branches.
Catherine Harris Walker said a large aspen she had planted in 1984 at her house on Baker Street toppled over while she was at work and landed on power lines.
“It means so much to me, my tree, in a second it was down,” she said. “People said they had never seen such a huge tree.
“It meant a lot to us. I never dreamed it’d fall.”
The Cody Police received at least 16 calls for service related to the storm, said Lt. Jason Stafford.
In one area of town, a resident posted a video of trees being anchored to his truck.
Even the rodeo was canceled Thursday night due to the wind. Stock contractor Maury Tate said it was the first time they'd cancelled due to winds since he took over 17 year ago.
The winds also picked up a shed for calves and blew it out of the pin, damaging it and the fence it landed on.
Power was down across many areas of town, although crews were able to restore power quickly to a number of residences, many of whom were thanking the city crews on social media for the quick response.
Jack Tatum, director of Park County Homeland Security, advised residents to examine trees and branches for breaks that might have not caused them to fall to the ground.
“Branches often get hung up and decide to come down later,” he said in a Facebook post. “As cleanup in the aftermath of yesterday’s storm begins, be sure to look up and thoroughly survey the trees for any hazards before going under them.
“As always, stay vigilant and stay safe.”
