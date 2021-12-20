The City of Cody and WYDOT will both be spending a little more to pay for a full study of Big Horn Avenue, but with a vote Tuesday, the study is closer to fruition.
City council members voted to approve spending just under $19,000 for the consultant. That accounts for 20% of the overall total. WYDOT will pay the remainder to meet the full $93,900 price tag to have Stantech, a firm with an office in Sheridan, do the 12-month study.
Mayor Matt Hall and city council members have been talking about putting forward temporary solutions in the interim while the year-long study progresses, and city manager Barry Cook said at a work session last week WYDOT is more open to interim options than they’ve been to that.
“Once we get going with study, we can push the consultant to look at interim solutions at least,” Hall said. “The school district wants us to ask to put up signage on Cougar and Freedom, flashing pedestrian lights.”
He also said that after talking with a WYDOT engineer, there’s more evidence to put a stoplight at Blackburn and Big Horn in the future, which could then pave the way for a possible crosswalk at the Freedom or Roberts intersection.
Public works director Philip Bowman said interim solutions were in the scope of the study, which will measure traffic levels on Big Horn between the Belfry Highway and Beacon Hill intersections.
Some council members have expressed concerns throughout the process that the study won’t accurately show the number of pedestrians, however.
“My fear is, nobody is sending their kids across there right now, so it’s not going to be an accurate study,” council member Jerry Fritz said. “You go to Thermopolis and you have a flashing light to go down to 20, I don’t understand why we can’t do that here.”
The city’s Urban Systems and Traffic Committee will have oversight over the study. It includes representatives from the school district, city staff and city council, as well as WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost.
The study cost was initially proposed to be $62,500, with WYDOT using a grant for $50,000and the city picking up the remainder, although Bowman said over the summer he thought the cost could be higher.
Discussions, which have gone on for years, kicked into high gear last fall when a student was hit by a truck crossing Big Horn. While the student wasn’t badly hurt, the incident brought more people into the conversation due to the growth of neighborhoods north of the busy road.
