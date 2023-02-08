The Cody City Council was unable to resolve a dispute over whether to award a 0.87 acre lot, previously owned by the Yellowstone Regional Airport, to Musser Bros. Inc. even though it submitted the higher bid.
Council members expressed concern during their Feb. 7 meeting over how the sale of the property benefited the city, over whether the appraised value of the land was too low and over whether Harold Musser, who currently serves on the YRA board, had knowledge beforehand of the other applicant’s bid.
The land, named Benny’s Place Minor #2 Subdivision, sits between the Park County Animal Shelter and Cody KOA campground. It was relinquished by the Federal Aviation Administration, listed as surplus property and advertised for sale to the highest bidder in December of last year.
The deadline for bids was Jan. 3, at which time only two had bid — Musser Bros. and Recreational Adventures Co. (Cody KOA). The minimum bid required was $21,500, which is what the land was appraised for, the agenda report said.
Cody KOA bid $21,500 while Musser Bros. bid $26,610 for the property.
According to the agenda report, the YRA board at its Jan. 11 meeting said “they wish the city to continue and award the bid to the high bidder.”
The council, however, did not award the property to the top bidder during its February meeting.
Council member Don Shreve raised the first concern by questioning the appraisal.
“I don’t think [the YRA board] did anything wrong,” he said. “But is YRA going to get all the maximum amount of money it can from the sale?”
Shreve suggested getting a second appraisal.
Harold Musser told council the value of the land was low because of an easement along the highway that can’t be built on and a canal easement along the middle of the property.
“When you take that triangle lot, the usable piece of that is about two-tenths of an acre,” he told council.
Council member Lee Ann Reiter then questioned what benefit the city reaped.
“The property is owned by the city. If we sell this property, the money goes to the YRA board ... but when I look at it from the city’s perspective, I’m not seeing what the city gains from the sale,” she said. “Once you pull the trigger on something like this and you sell a property, it’s final. There’s nothing that comes back to the city from the sale.”
Reiter suggested leasing the property.
YRA Board Treasurer Heidi Rasmussen spoke to Reiter’s concerns.
“We have a lot of land that we’re trying to lease that we can’t,” she said. “So leasing land hasn’t worked out well for the airport in the past, and it usually leases at a low dollar amount.”
Rasmussen also addressed the issue of a current YRA board member bidding on the property, saying it was not uncommon for board or council members to bid on contracts. They would simply recuse themselves during the vote.
“Harold Musser did recuse himself,” she said. “If you attended the public meetings, you would have had a good idea that he was going to be bidding on that property because he was the only board member recusing himself.”
“I understand that it is city land, and we have to have your blessing,” she continued. “But we paid for the appraisal ... We paid for the advertising in the newspaper, [and] the airport has $9,260.11 invested in the sale of this property.”
The two bidders also expressed their points of view during the meeting.
“Are we going to start having the guy that loses call up the mayor and say, ‘Hey, is there any way I can get back in?’” Musser said. “There is not one single thing that was done wrong ... By giving hundreds of hours to the YRA board ... does that preclude me from bidding on anything? No. Did I have an advantage over anybody else? No.”
Mayor Matt Hall asked Musser whether there was any discussion on the YRA board regarding what KOA was going to bid.
“I had no idea what they were going to bid,” Musser said.
Council member Kelly Tamblyn asked Musser if KOA knew he was going to bid.
“Did you say it out loud you were going to bid or did you just abstain from voting?” Tamblyn asked.
Musser responded, “I didn’t tell anyone that I was going to bid because that’s not my prerogative.”
According to Eric Johnson and Jean Mickelson of Cody KOA, they paid to put in water and sewer infrastructure on the property. And, until two years ago, they were leasing it from the airport as part of the campground.
Their concerns centered on the point that they had been in communication with YRA Director Aaron Buck about purchasing the land.
“We had been talking to Mr. Buck about being very interested in acquiring this small lot,” Johnson said. “I’m surprised to hear Mr. Musser didn’t know that we were going to bid the minimum bid.”
“We told them we would pay the appraised value,” he continued. “And my concern was raised when we discovered it was a member of the board [bidding] when he would have had the appraisal value for much longer.”
Mickelson said, “We’re not sore losers,” but were concerned the property would be awarded to someone else when they had already put money into the property.
Council member Emily Swett made a motion to table the item, so the council could digest the new information.
The council approved the motion. The issue will be discussed further at the Feb. 21 meeting.
