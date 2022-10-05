Fleming, Rick.jpg

Rick Fleming is one of two Cody residents running for the role of Director3 on the Park County Fire District #2.

After 15 years serving as the Park County Fire District No. 2’s training officer, Rick Fleming is retiring from his role, but he’s looking to continue with the district in a new role as a board member.

