Cody residents may end up paying more to visit Yellowstone. Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) has proposed an amendment to the Great American Outdoors Act that will increase the entry fees for the national parks by $5 to $20, depending on the pass.
If passed, the bill in its current form will provide the national parks with $6.65 billion and other federal lands with $2.85 billion over the next five years to make much-needed infrastructure repairs.
The National Park Service said that it needed nearly $12 billion in 2018 to get caught up with those repairs across all its parks, which include buildings, campgrounds, water systems, and more. Any leftover money could be reinvested by the Department of the Treasury.
The repair bill increased by more than $300 million in FY18, according to the NPS, because the “needs exceeded our capacity to address the work.”
Enzi called the Great American Outdoors Act a “one-time fix” that is “neither responsible nor permanent.” The Congressional Budget Office said the current bill would add more than $17 billion to the national debt.
The bill pays for the repairs by taking 50 percent of the revenues generated by energy development on federal lands for five years, totaling a maximum of $9.5 billion, $2.5 billion short of the amount the NPS alone needs, and that funding would need to be reauthorized to continue after 2025.
Enzi’s proposed amendment provides a permanent funding solution for maintaining the national parks and would reduce the increase to the national debt.
“The question is, will we pay as it’s used, or will we force our kids and grandkids to pay for something they maybe never got to enjoy?” Enzi asked on the Senate floor on June 8.
His amendment increases the visa fees for foreign visitors to the country by $16-$25, to be used for public lands. That increase alone would have amounted to as much as $1.9 billion for federal land projects in 2018.
A U.S. Travel Association study found that the national parks saw around 14 million foreign visitors per year, meaning more than a third of such visitors spent some time in one of the national parks.
The amendment also raises the prices for passes to the parks domestically by $5 for individual park passes–both week-long and year-long–and $20 for the wider-ranging America the Beautiful passes. Discounted passes, like those offered to the elderly, would not be affected by the increase.
Enzi said this is the best way to guarantee the country can maintain its national parks for the future.
“To maintain these national treasures for future generations, we either borrow money and put it on the national credit card, or we take some modest steps to address the issue responsibly,” Enzi said.
Enzi spokesperson Rachel Vliem said the bill will likely be voted on "this week or next."
