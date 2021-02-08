Jumping over neighborhood fences as he chased the auto burglary suspect, Cody resident Colton Johannsen, 20, was not willing to let the man go despite the late-night hour and winter’s chill.
Despite not being armed, Johannsen still took the law into his own hands in order to stop an attempted auto burglar from getting away on Feb. 1, and was successful, tackling and apprehending suspect Bryan Nihei, 31, of Powell.
“I felt like I had to catch him no matter what, even if he was armed,” Johannsen told the Enterprise.
Around 9:28 p.m. he had allegedly spotted Nihei rummaging through friend Brinson Cozzens’ truck.
Cozzens said the two had been moving items into a home at the time, which was why his truck was unlocked.
“He saw the guy (Nihei) and asked him, ‘What are you doing?’” Cozzens told the Enterprise. “The dude just ran.”
Johannsen gave chase and was able to bring Nihei to the ground a short distance later, holding him face down on the ground by the time Cody Police arrived on the scene. Despite Nihei making threats of being armed, according to Cody Police Officer Richard Tillery in the affidavit, Johannsen only “removed a small fixed blade knife from a belt sheath prior to (the) officer’s arrival.”
“I’m thankful he did that for me,” Cozzens said of his friend’s action.
Nihei had an initial hearing in Park County Circuit Court on Wednesday. His case has now been bound over to Park County District Court and he is still in custody with $20,000 cash-only bond.
During the initial hearing, Nihei said he is homeless and had been unemployed since last June, working odd jobs and performing chores in order to stay afloat.
“I’ve been living the last four months on no income,” Nihei told Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters through tears. “I’ve been living on the streets.”
Tillery said Nihei admitted to committing another burglary the night of Feb. 1. Nihei said he broke into the vehicles for money to buy diapers and milk for his two children but said he didn’t remove anything. He did not take responsibility for any other burglaries.
Officers found a vehicle associated with Nihei near the scene of the Feb. 1 event and his girlfriend’s house was discovered to be located in the vicinity of where most of the January burglaries took place. A “considerable amount of property” was found inside the vehicle, Tillery said.
Cody Police documented 25 auto burglary calls within city limits from Jan. 7-Feb. 1. The burglaries followed a similar pattern, with the glove compartment rummaged through and items strewn on the passenger side of the vehicle. Items stolen included a wallet, purse, money, handgun, binoculars and gift cards, according to Tillery.
“He helped everybody,” Cozzens said. “I’m glad he got him when he did.”
Nihei’s girlfriend told police she had sent him with money to the store on Feb. 1 to purchase items for their children. She said he is not living with her and has been almost living a double life.
Nihei also has a charge in Big Horn County for felony theft. Big Horn County Sheriff Bill Brenner said he had found Nihei had pawned a large quantity of items at a pawn shop in Billings recently including binoculars, musical instruments, jewelry and range finders.
Nihei is facing a felony charge for burglary to commit theft, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Police obtained surveillance footage of several break-ins occurring on Elm Avenue in late January. The suspect seen in the video matched Nihei’s physical stature.
