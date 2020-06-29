Wade and Carisa French, owners of CODY TROLLEY TOURS, along with their daughter Sharice Roberson and her boyfriend Tyler Wilde, have opened SWEETS SODA POP BAR in the lobby of Cody Theatre.
The business offers soft drinks and specialty drinks along with theater-type concessions.
