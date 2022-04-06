The development of a new land use plan is underway in Park County.
At their meeting Tuesday, the county commissioners approved a 16-member Land Use Plan Advisory Committee. The LUPAC will assist in the development of an updated Land Use Plan for the 12 different planning areas throughout the county. There were roughly 75 applicants for the board that will meet four times total, quarterly.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel stressed the importance of the LUPAC, mentioning how these members should not only be involved in their planning area, but also recruit others from their area to be involved with the process.
“I would also like to let everyone that’s been selected and not selected to stay involved,” commissioner Lee Livingston added. “And those who have been selected, you’re part of a team and your input on other planning areas – it’s not a silo. It’s everyone on the team looking at what’s going on.”
The first LUPAC meeting will take place on April 25.
There will be many other outlets for LUPAC input throughout the process.
Clarion Associates, a Denver consulting firm, will help the county gather information from a variety of constituents and meet with the commissioners and the county planning and zoning commission monthly to update them on the project’s progress. They have already held initial meetings with around 250 various stakeholders and community leaders representing industries like arts and culture, agriculture and ranching, economic development, conservation, education, energy, emergency services, real estate, municipalities, utilities and more.
“We got a lot of great information from our stakeholder groups about the work that they’re doing, and how we can help through this process,” Clarion director Darcie White said on Tuesday. “The other thing I would mention coming out of those conversations is a real desire and commitment on behalf of those groups to work with the county through this process.”
There will also be a technical working group made up by representatives from Park County governmental departments, districts and service providers, municipalities, and state and federal agency partners that will convene three times at key points during the process.
From April 25-26, Clarion staff will help engage focus groups with students from Park County’s school districts, 4-H groups and Northwest College to learn their vision for the future of the county.
There will also be 17 total community and stakeholder meetings held at various locations throughout the county and virtually on Zoom over the course of the project. Following each of these meetings, there will be a three week period for people to submit additional input online.
All county residents are encouraged to participate in a “Vision and Value” survey to solicit input on both countywide and planning area-specific considerations. This survey is online at surveymonkey.com/r/ParkCounty1 and will be open until April 30, with paper copies available upon request.
“I think there’s a lot of connecting the dots that will be happening through this process,” White said.
In July, the project will move into making key policy choices, and by January a consolidated draft plan will start to be finalized. The land use plan is expected to be finished by July-August 2023.
The new Land Use Plan will be released in a set of five different phases. Inventory and analysis and framework planning – the second and third phases – are currently underway. In conversations with stakeholders, White said she has already identified growth and location of growth as hot button topics in the county, as well as sewer, agricultural and wildlife habitat issues.
Last Friday a website was unveiled for the land use plan at planparkcounty.us. The site features a detailed schedule of every meeting planned for the next 16 months and other features, such as detailed GIS maps and stats pertaining to the 12 planning areas.
A logo the commissioners approved over the winter is featured prominently throughout the website, showing a busy mosaic of elements representing wildlife, energy, agriculture and housing, with Heart Mountain in the background and the tagline “Our County Our Future” in the lower left corner.
LUPAC members
Kelly Spiering
Jerry Thompson
Marion Morrison
Rebekah Burns
Tye Whitlock
Dave Hoffert
Kathleen Jachowski
Andy Quick
Tiffanie May
Bret Allard
Matt Curtis
Laurie Steward
Michael Bromley
Richard Lasko
Brett Trudo
Tracy LaFollette
