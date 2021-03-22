Starting Wednesday, people will be able to make advance reservations at three popular campgrounds in Yellowstone National Park that were previously only available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations can be made as much as six months in advance at Mammoth, Slough Creek and a portion of Pebble Creek. Reservations open 8 a.m. at recreation.gov.
Slough Creek and Pebble Creek are open for camping starting June 15, while Mammoth is open year-round. Both campgrounds cost $20 per night.
Mammoth’s reservations begin May 1 and are available until Oct. 15 and will become first-come, first-served again starting Oct. 16. The cost to reserve this campground is $25 per night.
Pebble Creek will change to 60% reservation and 40% first-come, first-served until Sept. 27 when the campground closes.
Yellowstone offers a total of 12 campgrounds with more than 2,000 sites.
Campers can stay for up to 14 days in one spot. Checkout for first-come, first-serve is 10 a.m. while those who reserve don’t have to checkout until 11 a.m.
Around 41% of Yellowstone’s campsites will be placed on the reservation system and the rest will remain first-come, first-served. However, reservations when available are highly encouraged since campgrounds fill each day, often before noon.
Although Yellowstone had a slow start to its season last year, Park attendance surged in the second half of the season.
Yellowstone spokesperson Morgan Warthin said the ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance they will have a campsite upon arrival, as well as reducing traffic congestion at campgrounds.
Advance reservations are currently available at Bridge Bay, Madison, Canyon, Grant Village campgrounds, and Fishing Bridge RV Park. To reserve these campgrounds that are managed by Yellowstone National Park Lodges, visit yellowstonenationalparklodges.com/stay/camping/.
Fees at Mammoth, Slough Creek, Pebble Creek, Indian Creek, and Lewis Lake will all increase by $5 because of the reservation system. Even though Indian Creek and Lewis Lake are still 100% first-come, first-served, they will also experience the fee increase.
Norris and Tower Fall will remain closed in 2021.
Shoshone National
Forest campgrounds
Fox Creek Campground off the Beartooth Highway is the only campground in the Shoshone National Forest closed this year, due to it facilitating construction workers who are laboring on the Beartooth Highway again this summer. This closure has been ongoing for the last few years.
Reservations can now be made for six campgrounds in the north zone of the Shoshone up to six months in advance, although the majority are first-come, first-served only. Many of the campgrounds open for access in late May and close by early September. The campgrounds are Threemile, Rex Hale, Wapiti, Big Game, Hunter Peak and Clearwater.
Wapiti will be the first to open, welcoming visitors starting May 14.
Other campgrounds are open all year like Elk Fork, Deer Creek, Jack Creek, as well as a few free dispersal sites, including Lily Lake and Little Sunlight.
Kristie Salzmann, public affairs officer for the Shoshone National Forest, said if someone has specific desires about a camping experience or a very large motor home, they should strongly consider reserving in advance.
“If you don’t care where you go and just want to camp somewhere, there’s a very good chance you will find a spot,” she said.
Salzmann said there was high user visitation in the National Forest last year but it’s too early to project whether this will be the case again this summer.
She added there were also issues last summer with campers leaving trash at campsites and on other National Forest areas.
“Last summer there was a higher rate of littering,” she said. “Perhaps people were unfamiliar with the areas or policies.”
Those who use National Forest Land are responsible for packing everything in and out.
Local-friendly
Buffalo Bill State Park is changing its reservation options this year. Last year, all Wyoming state parks changed to reservations for 100% of its campgrounds. Buffalo Bill is keeping that policy for this year but is saving 16 of the total 98 sites for a two-week reservation window, intended to cater to locals and in-state residents who sometimes don’t make their camping plans until the last minute.
“We’re trying to make it for locals more than anybody,” Dan Marty, superintendent of Buffalo Bill State Park, said. “A lot of those out-of-state folks are planning way ahead of time. We’re trying to get some local folks more access to campgrounds.”
Resident fees are $7 per day plus $10 per night. Vehicle permits are assessed per vehicle and are $48 for day use and $80 for overnight camping.
The other 82 sites can be reserved four months in advance.
Marty said the majority of Buffalo Bill campers during the summer are tourists making use of the park as a staging ground for their Yellowstone visit.
Their reservation season runs from May 1-Sept. 30. Lakeshore camping on the reservoir is open year-round.
Marty said their reservations are already filling up for the summer season, with sites providing electricity becoming sparse. He said electric sites are already completely filled for Fourth of July weekend.
Due to budget cuts and confusion about different seasonal dates, Wyoming State Parks is now mandating year-round daily user fees at all its locations for in-state residents, thus eliminating the off-season rate that was $7 cheaper.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Marty said the Buffalo Bill State Park was sold out from mid-May through the end of September last year and this year is already running at the same pace.
“Kids are doing school at home or while traveling,” Marty said. “Usually, September drops off for bookings but last year that wasn’t the case at all.”
Reservations can be made for all federal campsites including Yellowstone and Shoshone at recreation.gov. State Parks reservations can be made at wyomingstateparks.reserveamerica.com/campinghome.page.
