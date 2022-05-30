A downed power line slowed WYDOT efforts to clear the Chief Joseph Highway on Monday after about about 2 feet of snow fell overnight during a spring blizzard.
The line came down across the road and was shooting sparks, so vehicles were stranded until Rocky Mountain Power made it up to take care of the problem.
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday the backed up traffic had been cleared at the top of the pass and plows continue to work to clear the road.
