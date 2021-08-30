David Eubank is considering a new destination to continue his mission of freeing as many people as possible from oppression and uncertainty. He’s looking at Afghanistan.
Although he has already had some advisors tell him going there would be a bad idea, that’s never stopped him before.
“I told some people involved with trying to get people out of Afghanistan, ‘My hand is up,’” he said. “I’m willing to do it, but I also know that I don’t have the capacity or ability to make a good difference.”
Over the last month, Afghanistan has fallen back into the hands of the Taliban, a group regarded by many governments and organizations as terrorists. The Taliban recently overthrew the Afghan government, two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal from a two-decade war. With the country in disarray and reprisal killings already reported to have been performed by the Taliban, President Joe Biden pledged to get out all Americans and Afghans who assisted the American war effort, but refuses to budge on his deadline to withdraw all troops by Tuesday. Eubank said this promise should be backed up with hard commitments from the Taliban, and our own commitment to take in refugees to the United States.
“The U.S. has a moral responsibility to, and physical ability to get them out,” Eubank said.
For now, Eubank and his Free Burma Rangers organization are sending out prayers and coordinating to get people in and out of the country.
“We love the Afghan people and are helping and will stand with them as God leads us,” FBR posted in a Facebook update last Thursday.
Eubank is the director of FBR, a multinational organization dedicated to assisting vulnerable people under threat in war-torn areas around the world. Their work has already brought them to Myanmar, Kurdistan and Iraq, as well as Syria, Turkey, Iran and Sudan.
Like any mission the Rangers embark on, Eubank said they will proceed cautiously and listen for God’s word.
“If God leads me I will do it,” he said. “Because if He doesn’t, I’ll be in the way, I’ll be useless.”
But he has been to the country three times before, has connections in the country and is well acquainted with fighting incredible adversity.
However, it’s not like the Rangers don’t have their hands full already. This past year in Myanmar, a military coup caused the death of around 1,000 civilians and displacement of around 200,000 more. Two FBR members died this year while serving in Burma as well.
One was a medic and the other defended a crossroads junction with no assistance or anything for self protection but a .22 caliber firearm for two days straight, allowing countless refugees to pass through safely.
They spent eight months walking through the jungles of Myanmar trying to provide medicine and other assistance to the refugees.
A break in the war due to the monsoon season allowed the Eubank family to make their annual trip back to America.
“I prayed and thought about it and thought America matters just as much as anywhere else and it’s an opportunity to be with our kids and thank Americans,” he said. “I love the freedom here. You can speak your mind.”
Eubank said the Rangers’ mission isn’t to de-radicalize their enemies, but to redirect that passion towards positive change. He said you may be able to stop the human heart with a bullet, but it won’t change it.
“In the worst person there’s always something good and possibility for more good and in the best person there’s that something that’s bad and possibility for more bad,” he said.
To Eubank, being a patriot means considering one’s country a family and standing up for what is right, no matter the cost.
“If I really love my family, I’m not going to let my brother or sister do consistently bad things, I’m going to at least try and say that’s wrong,” he said. “I am never going to leave you, you are my brother.”
Summer vacation
The Eubank family – David, Suuzane, Sahale, Peter and Karen – have historically spent most of their time based out of Thailand. But the two Eubank daughters, Sahale and Suuzane, are now going to school at Texas A&M. David, Peter and Karen will be in the United States until October when they head to Iraq and Syria.
One of their first plans for Syria will be to attend a celebration of a rebuilt Christian church.
Eubank said that the church had been destroyed by ISIS, but was left slightly intact so the terrorist group could keep a bunker underneath it. The Rangers helped organize funds so the house of worship could stand again, and did it with the help of Muslim construction workers, a collaboration emblematic of the overarching FBR mission.
Earlier this month the family made their annual voyage to Cody to take part in the Nite Rodeo and other local activities.
They brought with them Dlo Yaseen, a native of Kurdistan and fellow FBR member, making his first-ever trip to America.
“It’s wonderful country,” he said.
Yaseen received a travel visa so he could have surgery on his ear.
“A lot of people been helping me for getting visa,” he said.
One of the most notable impressions of American life left on Yaseen is the sense of freedom throughout. He said lack of unity is what prevents this right from occurring in Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of Iraq. Gaining independence is a path that can only move forward by initiation from the Kurds themselves, Eubank said.
“If we unite for each other we’ll have our country in the future,” Yaseen said.
Yaseen said he was also impressed by the quality of healthcare and overall efficiency of society in America, but was saddened at the sight of homeless people, a growing demographic in the United States despite its being one of the world’s wealthiest countries.
Unlike most of the rest of the country, Cody actually isn’t too far off from the Old West stereotype, and Yaseen said Cody and Yellowstone National Park have been his two favorite parts of his trip. Eubank, who will also go to Washington, D.C., Alaska and Texas while back, shares this sentiment, as he spent his childhood overseas.
“Watching Suuzane flying the American flag, hearing them sing the national anthem, I thought, ‘This is my favorite part about being in America,’” he said. “It fulfills all my childhood dreams of America.”
And with pride and joy also must come humility, Eubank said, a necessary trait in any walk of life.
“When you’re on this bull, you’re going to be humbled, nobody beats the bull,” he said.
As is their tradition, the Eubank children rode in the Nite Rodeo. Pete did calf roping while Sahale competed in barrel racing.
“It’s about the only consistent thing we do ... this rodeo,” Eubank said.
In Cody they’ve received help from people from all walks of life and backgrounds over the years, proof their work transcends economic, political and cultural lines.
For the 11th year in a row Ashley Smallwood gave the family horses to ride.
This generosity reminded Eubank of a time when a Mexican man allowed Peter to ride his valuable, winning rodeo horse with no hesitation.
“He said, ‘It’s not my horse, it’s God’s horse. I didn’t make this horse, I just get to use it and I take care of it and I share it,’” Eubank said. “What a great world view. He may not even be legally here, but he’s contributing, he’s working hard.”
Eubank said the people of Kurdistan have shown them this same level of grace and generosity. FBR came to Iraq in early 2015 in response to the rise and threat of ISIS.
Their staff met Yaseen in 2016 and although he couldn’t speak English or drive a car, they saw value in his services because of his heart. The word Dlo itself is Kurdish for “my heart.”
“Free Burma Rangers, they change many thing in my life,” Yaseen said. “Bringing help and hope and love to the people.”
Yaseen worked on his English and when one of the Rangers’ main translators was killed, he was called on to be not only a translator, but also the organization’s coordinator. This is a responsibility that requires arranging all supplies and documents for travel and registering all the FBR’s equipment.
“You ever thought the DMV (department of motor vehicles) was bad, try the DMV in the Middle East,” Eubank laughed.
Yaseen got to attend the rodeo as well, an experience as American as they come. He flew the Kurdish flag while at the rodeo, almost certainly the first time the flag has been flown at the rodeo grounds. He also did a Facebook Live video for all his friends back home to see the event.
“People, they all love it,” he said.
