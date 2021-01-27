The Cody School Board has approved early retirement packages for nine district teachers.
At a meeting on Jan. 19, the board finalized its selections after deliberations in an executive session.
The board approved up to 20 packages to be taken. Those who took the retirement packages will get a $22,000 pre-tax payment. The schools, grade levels or content areas of those teachers retiring has not yet been made public. Each teacher taking the package will continue to serve the remainder of the school year.
To qualify, teachers must be at least 55 years old and have 10 years of service with the district.
This is part of the district’s effort to shed salary as the state’s ability to fund education in the future has been severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Declining revenues in the fossil fuel industry forced Gov. Mark Gordon to ask districts to make steep voluntary cuts to their budget to ease the burden on the state coffers.
Another voluntary reduction-in-force will come to the district soon as it offers voluntary separation packages. These packages are open to far more teachers, requiring five years of service in the district to be eligible. The deadline for applicants is Feb. 12. Those who take the package will get a $10,000 lump-sum payment.
