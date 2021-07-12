For 20 years, the Cody KOA pool has been open to residents for day use.
Due to incidents at the pool this summer causing extra insurance liabilities, manager Jean Mickelson announced the outdoor pool would not be open to the public the rest of the summer.
“It’s a heartbreak,” she said. “We’ve had families raised here.”
Mickelson said the company recently went with a new insurance company that highlighted the liability caused by having people who aren’t paying to stay there, and thus not signing the waiver form.
She said she, the owner and insurance company would reevaluate the situation after the summer. Season pass-holders will still be allowed to use the pool the rest of the summer.
With the campground expanding and jam-packed this summer, Mickelson said they don’t have the staff to constantly watch the pool and be on the lookout for those behaving badly. Recently she said they had to call the cops about underage drinking at the pool.
“We have had a few incidents that make it harder for us to police,” she said. “We don’t have the manpower to police it. We used to have somebody to watch.
“I have to wear a lot of different hats and I don’t have a policeman hat.”
Mickelson said she hated to make the decision, having seen generations of families growing up at the pool each summer. And she said if they can start from scratch, maybe they can work something out.
“It’s the adage, one bad apple ruins it for the basket,” she said. “Maybe if we had more regulations and rules, it could work again.”
