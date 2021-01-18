While the number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in Park County has continued to drop, public health officer Dr. Aaron Billin is warning people to stay cautious due to the county having one of the top rates of new infections in the state.
“Daily new cases remain alarmingly high in Park County,” he said in a Sunday night Facebook post.
Hospitalizations are down to six in the county’s hospitals, while there are 132 active cases of the virus among county residents as of Sunday night.
There have been 289 lab confirmed cases in the last 14 days. In Cody, there are 88 active cases of the virus with 1,157 having recovered, as well as 36 active cases in Powell (780 recovered). Meeteetse has less than five active cases and has had 29 total cases.
Other numbers are mixed, with wastewater testing falling from 8.9-4.9% in Cody while the rate of tests coming back positive has risen to 12.5% from 9.7% over the last two weeks.
The UK variant of the virus that spreads faster than the normal virus was announced by the Wyoming Department of Health to have been detected in Teton County. Billin said studies indicate the variant is reported to be 71% more transmissible than the “wild type” virus.
It's amazing how long it is taking to get the two approved vaccines to the American public. I guess I will keep taking my Vitamin D and Zinc supplements until 2022 when the vaccine finally arrives for my category.
