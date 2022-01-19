Cody Regional Health is discontinuing the drive through testing service previously supported with National Guard resources. In a Wednesday news release, the hospital announced the National Guard staff are no longer available and drive through testing will be discontinued as of Jan. 27. Additional Covid-19 testing resources can be found at the following locations:
Vault Test – Free to Wyoming Residents. Visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-at-home-testing/
Federal government free testing resources available at https:///www.covidtests.gov/
Over the counter Binax Now antigen tests may be available at local pharmacies.
Walgreens PCR Testing can be accessed online or use the app to schedule an appointment.
Park County Public Health Department 307-527-8570.
www.Amazon.com also offers test kit options with home delivery.
In order to preserve Personal Protective Equipment, Cody Regional Health’s Walk-in Clinic team, located within Cathcart Health Center at 424 Yellowstone Avenue in Cody, Wyoming, are encouraging patients with respiratory related issues to use their walk-in clinic during the first two hours of opening, Monday-Friday, 8-10 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9-11 a.m. or call first to determine availability.
Respiratory Clinic Symptoms include:
Fever and/or Cough
Shortness of breath
Diarrhea and/or Nausea-vomiting
Loss of taste/sense of smell
Fatigue/Exhaustion
Sore throat
The Walk in Clinic will not be offering testing for those without symptoms at this site.
Patients experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations or other more serious symptoms should go to the closest ER or call 9-1-1.
