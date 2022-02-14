Yellowstone National Park will commemorate its 150th anniversary this summer with a handful of commitments that will hold immediate and permanent significance.
Celebrating Native American heritage will be a prominent fixture in nearly all the planned events. Native Americans occupied the Yellowstone area for thousands of years before the Park’s inception in 1872.
Multiple tribal nations will be present throughout the summer at Old Faithful as part of the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center project.
“I think we can do a better job recognizing the amount of Indian nations living in the area of the Park,” Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said during a January press conference about the 150th anniversary plans.
The Heritage Center will be located at Old Faithful and allow the public to engage with tribal members directly and look at their artwork. Sholly said Yellowstone is actively working with Native American tribes to create the facility. This summer will be a pilot for the program, and it is unknown whether it will be a permanent fixture, the Park reported.
What will be permanent, however, is a commitment from Sholly that the Park will work collaboratively with tribes to accurately present their history within the Yellowstone landscape.
Scott Frazier, a member of the Crow tribe and Director of Project Indigenous, spoke during the press conference on the significance that Yellowstone plays in his life.
“I believe Yellowstone is a sacred place,” he said. “It’s a sacred place to come out and sit and just listen to nature -- it’s very healing.”
Yellowstone, the nation’s and world’s first national park, was a benchmark achievement for land and wildlife conservation.
“This year is a celebration of a preservation from 150 years ago that went around the world,” Frazier said.
Tribes are also coordinating with Yellowstone to install a large teepee village in the Park near the Roosevelt Arch in August, where tribal members will interact directly with visitors about their cultures and heritage.
Along with crediting the early explorers who effectively showcased the grandeur of the Yellowstone ecosystem, which helped lead to its protection, Sholly also spoke on the poor resource management that took place in the Park during its early days, with mass eradication of predators like wolves and bears in the effort to make the area more hospitable for visitors. In addition, bison were aggressively hunted, causing the species to drop from a population of about 30 million all across the West to less than 500 by the end of the 19th century.
“We tinkered with the ecosystem and took it completely out of balance,” he said.
Native Americans were also pushed from the area and the general public was fed the idea that they were never there in the first place because of their fear of geysers, a claim Frazier said was used as an excuse to keep Native Americans from the land.
“I never believed any Native American was afraid of any natural feature,” he said.
Sholly said the Park is actively working with tribes to correct historical inaccuracies
He also mentioned the recent transportation of 28 live bison – a major element of Plains Indian culture – from Yellowstone to tribal lands at Fort Peck, Mont., as proof of the Park’s and local tribes’ collaborative efforts. There have been nearly 200 bison moved to this location over the past two years.
Sholly said the Wind River Reservation is also planning a multi-tribe gathering as part of the 150th birthday.
Further, the Park is planning to build 40 new employee housing units in 2022 and has a number of transportation projects lined up including reopening Tower Road. There are also plans to replace lightbulbs with LED models and to install more electric-car charging stations.
