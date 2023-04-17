With the hiring of Atlas Strategic Communications last year, the city of Cody is hoping to better engage with citizens and communicate with them more effectively.
To do that, a rough draft of the communications plan was presented to the council during its April 11 work session. It listed several goals, including updating the city’s website, releasing blogs, posting on social media and creating newsletters and videos.
“We’re really here for the residents, and our number one goal is to communicate with the residents,” Amanda Watson of Atlas told council.
One of its current projects involves re-organizing and simplifying the city’s website.
“We are working through a pretty substantial web audit of the city of Cody’s website,” Watson said, “meaning we’re looking at content adjustments. We’re working on navigability adjustments [and] just taking a look at the user experience for the website.”
The use of blogs, videos, newsletters and social media posts is to deliver information to as many people as possible, she said.
“People like to consume information in very different ways,” Watson said. “Some might want to read about something or someone might want to have a 30-second video of how they can do something.”
According to the communications plan, blogs will likely be monthly and feature different city departments.
“The blogs can help to humanize and personalize the city government, making it more relatable and approachable to residents,” the plan said. “[And] by providing regular updates and insights into city operations, the blog can help to build transparency and trust between the city government and residents.”
The blogs will be hosted on the city’s website and promoted on social media as well.
The consultant will also help the city create fact sheets on “nuanced topics,” such as the city budget, public works projects and planning and development, among other topics.
The fact sheets can help “distill information” by providing a “clear, concise and easily understandable summary of complex information,” the plan said.
The city’s social media will be used to provide general updates, public involvement opportunities, career opportunities, the history of Cody and any messages from the mayor.
The Cody Police Department, Parks and Recreation and other departments could potentially provide social media content as well, according to the plan.
The newsletters will be published quarterly and likely provide takeaways and any decisions made by the city council as well as messages from elected officials and information on upcoming public hearings, the communications plan said.
Informational videos may be produced once or twice a year to promote tourism, community engagement and the city’s services, the plan said.
Watson requested council response to the plan.
“We’re very open to feedback on this,” she said. “It will help us understand what kind of experience you want residents to have when they engage with the city of Cody.”
The council decided to digest the draft communications plan, and provide feedback at a later meeting.
