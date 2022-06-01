With a flurry of late filings, all open Cody City Council seats will feature races, along with Park County commissioners and most other county elected offices.
City council
For city council it’s a much different situation than two years ago, when only one candidate filed for each seat.
Up until this year, 14 of the last 15 council races had gone uncontested dating back to the 2010 election, said C.J. Baker with the county elections office. That year two of the three races were contested, including a Ward 3 race that featured three candidates.
Since at least 2004, no more than three candidates have run for a single council seat.
This year, then, is unusual.
Four candidates, including incumbent Justin Baily, have filed for Cody’s Ward 1 seat, while two have filed for Ward 2 and for Ward 3.
Baily will be challenged by Dan Schein, Scott Clyde and Don Shreve.
In Ward 2, Kelly Tamblyn and Gabe Maier are running to replace Heidi Rasmussen, who is not running again.
In Ward 3, with Diane Ballard’s decision not to run again, Quentin McHoes and Lee Ann Reiter are looking to fill the seat.
County offices
Eight candidates, including incumbents Dossie Overfield, of Cody, and Lloyd Thiel, of Clark, will compete for three open commission seats.
Challengers include Angie Johnson of Meeteetse, Ken Montgomery of Clark, Sheriff Scott Steward and Keith Dahlem of Wapiti, and Cody residents Matthew Scott and Tyson Williams.
Park County coroner has four candidates looking to replace Tim Powers, including Eric “Yodi” Crumb and Cody Gortmaker of Cody, and Emily Denney and Zachary Thompson of Powell.
For clerk of district court, Debra Carroll, Logan Christie and Robin “Yager” Martin are all looking to replace Patra Lindenthal, who did not file for reelection.
Two county elected officials running for reelection are facing a challenger. County attorney Bryan Skoric is being challenged by Leda Pojman and clerk Colleen Renner by Tim Lasseter. Assessor Pat Meyer is unopposed, as Brad Payne filed to challenge him, but then withdrew Wednesday.
Treasurer Barb Poley has no competition for reelection, while Darrell Steward is unopposed in his race to replace his brother, who entered the crowded race for commissioner.
State house
State house races around Cody didn’t attract quite as much attention as many of the county and city races. One will feature a primary race, one a general election contest and only incumbent Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) had no one file against her.
In House District 24, Nina Webber will again challenge incumbent Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody). Two years ago, Newsome won a three-way race against Webber and former representative Scott Court. Now, it’ll just be Newsome and Webber.
Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis), whose reconfigured district now includes residents south of the Greybull Highway east of Cody, will face a general election contest against Kimberley Bartlett, the only Democrat to file for a partisan local or area state legislature position (city races are nonpartisan).
Meeteetse offices
Meeteetse Mayor J.W. “Bill” Yetter has two challengers for reelection, Kristen Yoder and J.T. Currie.
Eric Scott and Thom Henry Nave filed to fill the two open Meeteetse council seats.
