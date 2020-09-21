Wyoming’s U.S. Senators are working to do this year what Rep. Liz Cheney (R) tried to do last year – pass a bill removing Yellowstone grizzly bears from the endangered species list.
At a recent Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing, Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) advocated for grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to be removed from the list of endangered species and for states to manage the species.
The hearing focused on S.614, the Grizzly Bear State Management Act, which Enzi introduced in February 2019. The bill would direct the Department of the Interior to re-issue its 2017 decision to delist the grizzly bear in the GYE and prohibit further judicial review of this decision.
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Cheney are co-sponsors on the bill.
“The grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is fully recovered,” Barrasso said at the hearing. “It is one of the greatest recovery successes since the Endangered Species Act was enacted in 1973.”
Enzi said that while proper management of grizzly bears is critical to protecting the species, it is also critical to protect people from potential attacks and the species that grizzly bears disproportionately prey on.
“As the grizzly bear population has increased in Wyoming, so has the danger these animals pose to livestock, property and to humans,” Enzi said. “That’s why I believe the authority to manage the species needs to be turned over to the states. I have often found that states are better suited to address these kinds of issues because they are more familiar with the unique needs of their own communities and ecosystems.”
The grizzly bear was first listed on the federal threatened species list in 1975, a step above endagered. In 2017, the Fish and Wildlife Service removed the grizzly bear from the endangered species list, citing a significant increase in bear populations and a doubling of their range land. In September 2018, a federal judge in Montana ruled to put the grizzly bear back on the endangered species list.
The state of Wyoming appealed the decision, but in July 2020 a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the continued protections for the grizzly bear.
Environmental groups disputed the premise that the bears were recovered.
“This bogus hearing shrugs off the huge threats still facing these beleaguered bears,” said Stephanie Kurose, a senior endangered species policy specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Yellowstone’s grizzly bears are some of America’s most iconic animals and still have a long way to go before recovery. If they lose protections, it will make it much more difficult to recover other grizzly populations in Idaho and other places south of Yellowstone.”
