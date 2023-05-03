Seven agencies requested thousands of dollars in county funding during the Park County Commission’s May 2 meeting.
Representatives of Crisis Intervention Services, Powell Economic Partnership, Powell Senior Center, Park County Animal Shelter, Forward Cody, Caring for Powell’s Animals, and Meeteetse Senior Center appeared before the commission Tuesday.
Those seven requests are a fraction of the 23 that will be considered over the coming weeks, Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said. Additional appeals will be heard at the commission’s May 16 meeting, and decisions will be made closer to the approval of the county’s final budget in early July, Commission Chair Dossie Overfield said.
Below are summaries of the seven requests the commissioners received on May 2, along with two they heard during their April 18 meeting.
Crisis Intervention
Services
CIS — the countywide organization serving victims of domestic violence, rape and stalking and their children — requested $11,000.
Executive Director Lisa Peterman said the dollars would be used for general operations and as a match for federal funding.
The allocation will allow CIS to continue offering services including a 24-hour crisis line, a shelter facility in Powell, weekly support groups and supervised visitation and custody exchange, she said.
The organization’s request is slightly above the $10,000 it received from the county in the current fiscal year, Peterman said.
Powell Economic
Partnership
PEP — an economic development organization working throughout Park County with an emphasis on the Powell Valley — asked for $24,000.
“The requested funds will be utilized in our general operating budget to support the strategic priorities set by the PEP board of directors based on stakeholder, community and business feedback,” PEP Executive Director Rebekah Burns said in her funding application.
The request is double the $12,000 it received from the county in the current fiscal year, she said.
Burns said that, in the past, the county’s allocations had been well under what other organizations and governments — including the city of Powell and the Park County Travel Council — had provided to PEP. This proposed increase was intended as a way to get the county in line with other contributing entities, she said.
“The county gave 4% of our total budget last year,” Burns said. “Every other public entity gives well beyond what the county gives, but we feel we’re doing massive amounts of work to benefit the county. We’re trying to get you in line with where the other funders are.”
Powell Senior Center
The center requested $55,000, identical to the county’s allocation in the current fiscal year, Center Director Linda Dalton said.
The funding will be utilized for “direct operating expenses for (serving) seniors and low-income or disabled people in Powell and its surrounding areas,” she said in the application.
The county dollars will also be used as matching funds for state and federal grants, Dalton said.
Park County Animal Shelter
PCAS requested funding from the county to help fund five-day stay-holds for county animals, Executive Director Amanda Munn said. Instead of a specific amount, she said she’s hoping for somewhere between $20,000 and $70,000.
A stray-hold occurs when a stray animal is brought into the shelter, Munn said. The shelter is required by law to provide basic services — including vaccinations, food and water — to the animals until they are retrieved by their owners or for five days, whichever happens first. Once five days have passed, the animal can be adopted out, she said.
In a recent analysis, Munn found that the cost of providing basic services during the five-day holds for animals brought in by county residents was $70,260.88 in the last year. With the number of strays expected to be similar in the next year, the shelter is requesting funding to offset those costs.
According to Munn’s application, the shelter has not received funding from the county since the 2020 fiscal year, when it received $10,506 for general operations and for spaying and neutering.
Forward Cody
Forward Cody requested $20,000.
The funds will support its continuing efforts to develop the economy of the Cody area, CEO James Klessens said. Projects on the horizon in include construction of the Wyoming Legacy Meat Processing Facility and the beginning of an affordable housing study, he said.
The organization most recently received $14,000 from the county during the 2022 fiscal year, according to Klessens’ application.
Caring for Powell
Animals
Caring for Powell Animals — Powell’s animal shelter — requested $3,500, the same amount it received in the current fiscal year, President Elfriede Milburn said.
“We are looking for a funding source so that we are not so reliant on donated labor,” she said in her funding request.
Meeteetse Senior
Center
The center requested $10,000. The money will help pay for day-to-day operations — including staff wages — as costs continue to increase due to inflation, Director Meg Nicholson said.
The senior center most recently received $10,000 from the county during the 2022 fiscal year, according to her application.
Applicants at the April 18 meeting
The commissioners had heard requests from two nonprofits last month.
The Mannahouse food pantry asked for $15,000 to purchase and distribute fresh food as well as pay for all utilities, insurance and building maintenance and upkeep of the pantry’s building, President Charlie Jones said. In the current fiscal year, the organization received $10,000 from the county.
Powell Valley Recycling requested $12,489.25 to repair of one of its balers, office manager Michelle Gutierrez said. In the current fiscal year, the organization received $2,500 from the county.
