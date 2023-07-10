A Cody man was charged June 19 with aggravated assault and battery after he allegedly threw a firearm at his wife, hitting her in the head and causing a broken eye socket and skull fracture.
If convicted, Jason R. Jones, 53, could face up to 10 years in prison and be ordered to pay a maximum $10,000 fine.
During his June 19 arraignment in Park County Circuit Court, Jones pleaded not guilty.
According to the affidavit, Cody Police Sgt. John Harris and Officer Justin Dollard were dispatched to West Avenue around 2 a.m. on June 19, after Jones’ 15-year-old stepdaughter reported her mother and stepfather had been fighting earlier in the day.
“She believed both were highly intoxicated,” the affidavit said.
Harris wrote in the affidavit the juvenile could hear the two arguing “loudly” in their bedroom.
“At one point, [the juvenile] heard loud noises followed by her mother screaming,” the affidavit said. “She heard them make comments about her mother’s bleeding head. They were able to put some bandages on it, and then they went to bed.”
But the juvenile was concerned for her mother’s safety and feared she might have a concussion, so she contacted law enforcement, the affidavit said.
When Harris and Dollard arrived at the residence, Harris “observed [the victim] to have two to three bandages on her forehead, which were holding a large laceration closed,” the affidavit said.
The victim told Harris she and Jones and had been drinking and were “fighting over [Jones’] issues with her past boyfriends,” the affidavit said.
At one point, Jones went to bed while the victim decided to sleep on the couch, but Jones came out of the bedroom to continue the argument, the affidavit said.
“The two went to the bedroom and continued arguing,” the affidavit said.
The victim said she had thrown items from her nightstand at Jones while he was lying in the bed, the affidavit said.
“[The victim] initially did not say specifically what she threw at [Jones], but stated he threw something back at her and hit her in the head, causing the cut,” the affidavit said.
She said she had been kneeling by her nightstand when she was hit, the affidavit said.
When police interviewed Jones, he confirmed the couple had been arguing over the victim’s past boyfriends and the victim had been throwing things at him, the affidavit said.
“I asked him what she had thrown at him,” Harris wrote in the affidavit. “He stated, ‘I don’t know, just stuff. And then all of a sudden it was a revolver.’”
Jones continued, saying “I just threw it back at her. I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t mean to do that,” the affidavit said.
Jones “later explained the room was completely dark when he threw the pistol at [the victim], and he didn’t intend to hit her when he threw it back in her direction,” the affidavit said.
Jones said when the victim threw the pistol at him, it had hit him on the outside of his right shoulder, the affidavit said.
“He did not indicate he received any injuries to his arm,” the affidavit said.
While observing the scene, Harris found “fresh droplets of blood on the carpet” in the bedroom, the affidavit said.
The victim was taken to Cody Regional Health, where it was determined she had sustained a broken bone around her eye socket and a skull fracture.
“After learning of the significant nature of her injuries, it appeared to me the amount of force necessary for the pistol to have been thrown to cause such serious bodily injuries to [the victim] made Jones’ actions reckless,” Harris wrote in the affidavit.
Jones was arrested on June 19 at 4:30 a.m.
During his arraignment, he was given a $10,000 cash or surety bond, which he posted that day.
Jones was ordered to have no contact with the victim. The judge said if Jones needed to go to the residence he shared with the victim, a civil standby would be required.
