In just a century, Yellowstone could look drastically different than it does today.
If worldwide carbon dioxide emissions aren’t reduced, temperatures will rise, snowpack will melt, and the ecosystem will change substantially, Cathy Whitlock — a Montana State University paleoecologist and one of the authors of 2021’s Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment — said during a Trout Unlimited presentation on April 11 in Cody.
With no changes to current policy, average temperatures in the Greater Yellowstone Area are expected to increase by 5.3 degrees with a 40% reduction in snowpack and a 35% reduction in runoff during the summer months by the year 2100, according to the Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment.
Already, CO2 levels in the Greater Yellowstone Area are at the highest they’ve been since the Pliocene era over three million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth and volcanic activity sent carbon dioxide levels to an all-time high, Whitlock said.
“It was humid, and it was really hot,” she said. “Maybe not a bad place, but certainly a different place than where we’re used to living. It’s not like we’re going to go extinct off the face of the planet; it’s just that we’re going to be living in very different times.”
Despite these warnings, Whitlock’s talk was not dominated by doom and gloom, but rather by hope.
“What gives me hope is that 74% of people (in the United States) see this as a problem,” Whitlock said. “And that’s what we need. I think, as a climate scientist, you kind of have to be a hopeful person in general. You have to believe things can change for the better.”
Whitlock said she believed climate change was a solvable problem, and that a variety of steps could be taken to reduce carbon emissions.
“We know what to do,” Whitlock said. “Climate change isn’t a crime story — we know what the culprit is. We know where it’s coming from. We just need to tackle it. There’s a lot of solutions and they’re all available — some are low-hanging fruit, some are personal, some are community solutions and some of them are regional and national.”
One potential community-wide solution is the development of a “climate action plan,” Whitlock said. She noted that several nearby communities — including Big Sky and Red Lodge, Montana — are in the process of developing their own plans detailing how to reduce emissions, and encouraged Cody and other Park County communities to do the same.
“These plans are not just fluff,” Whitlock said. “They have some real specifics in them. Wouldn’t it be cool if all of the communities in the Greater Yellowstone Area had a plan in place of how to deal with this?”
Whitlock also recommended the community develop an emergency management plan to ensure Cody was prepared for “climate surprises” such as fires and increased temperatures.
While acknowledging that reducing carbon emissions is a deeply controversial and political topic — both in Wyoming and across the nation — she said the problem is something people should work across party lines to fix.
“It’s not a political problem — it’s just a problem,” Whitlock said. “It’s happening no matter who you vote for. And every ton of CO2 we put into the atmosphere digs us deeper into the hole. It’s not like it’s all India’s problem or all China’s problem. We’re all contributing, and we all need to be part of the solution.”
While she supported the goal of having zero carbon emissions in the United States by 2050, Whitlock acknowledged that even small improvements would make a difference in the long run.
“I think we have to take the view that every metric ton of carbon counts,” Whitlock said. “We’re not going to get to carbon zero unless we stop emitting CO2 from fossil fuels, and that has to start somewhere.”
