By
MORGAN
PHILLIPS
Due to the impending six-month HVAC construction/renovation at the Park County Courthouse, the Park County commissioners accepted a $58,769 bid from Denny Menholt for a Chevy Tahoe to transport the county clerk and treasurer to the courthouse annex in Powell during construction.
The board accepted the bid during its Aug. 1 meeting.
The vehicle has already been budgeted for this fiscal year, according to Hans Odde, first deputy Park County clerk.
Requests for vehicle bids were open until July 31, at which point only Denny Menholt and Fremont Motors, both out of Cody, responded, Odde said.
Fremont Motors put in a $65,598 bid for a Ford Expedition.
Both bidders said the vehicles were not currently available on their lots. Rather, they would have to be ordered, potentially delaying the delivery, Odde said.
Bert Miller, general manager at Denny Menholt, told the commissioners that once the vehicle is ordered, it could take up to four to five months before the vehicle gets delivered.
“After that, we will be moving into the holiday season, and that slows everything down,” Miller said, adding there have been issues with delivering vehicles by rail.
The commissioners were given several suggestions for how to proceed, including accepting one of the bids, rejecting all of the bids, putting out a request for new bids or looking for a used vehicle.
However, Miller said used vehicles could cost anywhere between $60,000 and $70,000.
Miller said if the vehicle wasn’t an “urgent need,” he could “look at the inventory and get quotes on what is there” at Denny Menholt.
Park County Treasurer Barb Poley suggested borrowing a vehicle from the county assessor’s office while they waited for the purchased vehicle to be delivered.
County clerk Colleen Renner said the county could also pay an employee mileage.
Commissioner Dossie Overfield suggested looking at options for the next two weeks and then making a decision at the board’s next meeting.
But Miller suggested a decision needed to be made sooner rather than later with the market the way it currently is.
Renner said the vehicle would be used well after construction at the courthouse was completed and could be used for elections as well.
“That’s why we needed an oversized vehicle,” she said. “My election equipment can’t fit in an all-terrain vehicle. Right now, we’re using Hans’ pickup and pray the weather is good.”
After discussion, commissioner Lloyd Thiel made a motion to accept the bid from Denny Menholt. It was approved unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.