The Lost Creek Fire continues to have minimal activity and remains at roughly 591 acres thanks to good moisture, Shoshone National Forest reported Wednesday morning.
The cause of the fire, which is located just west of Wapiti in the Shoshone National Forest, and the fire remains under investigation. It was 35% contained as of Wednesday.
Crews made good progress around the fire Monday and Tuesday. There was a two-acre spot fire on the south side of the fire, which was quickly contained by crews in the area working with helicopters to drop water and cool the spot.
Cody’s volunteer firefighters, at least 45 of whom took part in operations in 10 units, were able to leave 9 p.m. Sunday night, said Jerry Parker, Park County District No. 2 administrator.
The district has 62 personnel total, meaning the majority took parts in the days-long operation that began with a call at 12:49 p.m. Saturday.
Since then hotshots, BLM and Forest Service crews have streamed in to take on the blaze alongside aerial support, with 142 personnel involved.
On Tuesday fire crews were digging in handlines along the eastern and western sides of the fire. National Forest spokesperson Kristie Salzmann said the Craig hotshot injured over the weekend recovered and was able to return to work.
Multiple air and ground resources remained on scene Tuesday, including two Type 1 handcrews, two engines, one Type 2 helicopter, and one Type 3 helicopter.
With cooler temperatures and higher relative humidities forecast for the next several days, some resources are being released from the fire to assist with new incidents.
Forest Service crews continue work to disperse heat near the edge of the fire area, it is possible to see smoke within the area over the coming weeks, and fire activity may increase within the interior of the fire as warmer weather returns.
Fire managers are reminding the public not to stop along the signed 2.5 miles of U.S. 14/16/20 in the area of the fire; this will help keep fire crews safe while they continue their work. People may see smoke from the fire for awhile as interior fuels continue to be consumed.
The Shoshone National Forest emergency area closure order remains in place.
(Leo Wolfson contributed to this report)
