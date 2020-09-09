Careless drivers near the 15th Street intersection have caused damages to newly poured concrete that will cost $5,000-$10,000 to repair, said WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers.
“We poured 19 [cubic] yards of concrete on Friday. By Friday night it was ruined,” said Ed Epperson of S&S Builders at a meeting on Tuesday morning.
After jumping a curb near Granny’s and going onto the sidewalk Friday, a driver went through the construction zone, ruining the work that had been done and setting construction back 2-3 days.
Epperson said that isn’t the only issue they’ve had with the construction. In the Tuesday meeting, he also said pedestrians have been ducking through the barriers and into the work zone.
Additional damages to the work near 15th were also reported by Beers. Also, between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, a motorcycle drove through a freshly-poured Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant corner west of Granny’s, and “about four sets” of footprints were also found in fresh concrete.
The Cody Police Department has an ongoing investigation into the damage caused to the work site.
“We ask that drivers slow down and pay attention to traffic control devices while traveling through all construction sites for everyone’s safety,” said Lt. Jason Stafford in an email.
In the Beck Avenue work zone, part of the same project that S&S is working on, a driver went around a road barrier last week and into a hole near the Beck/17th Street intersection. S&S refused to pull the driver out after they requested it, telling them to call a tow truck instead.
The damaged concrete panels all must now be ripped out and repoured, Epperson said.
The work zones are clearly marked off with tall orange cones and are full of heavy equipment. Beers said drivers on Tuesday continued to try to drive down sidewalks instead of through the business accesses that are marked off.
“These setbacks are expensive, delay completion of the project, involve local law enforcement, and are 100 percent preventable,” said Beers in an email.
“This is unacceptable; during the day, workers are near the cones and traffic. These workers depend on drivers to exercise caution inside the project’s work zone. Safety should be everyone’s No. 1 priority. Please, help us keep this project advancing toward a successful conclusion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.