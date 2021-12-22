Nurses throughout the Cody School District are seeing more students sick with flu, strep throat, colds and other illnesses often seen during the colder months.
While interim superintendent Tim Foley said they’re seeing a lot more of these cases than last year, it’s more a return to the pre-pandemic norm.
The averages are 10 students out sick per day at elementary schools, 30 at the middle school and a similar number at the high school.
Unlike early in the school year, what nurses are not encountering much of is COVID. Foley said four students throughout the district are currently at home after testing positive and 11 more are quarantined for close contact.
However, nurses are looking out for the national trend of rising COVID cases to make an impact locally and add to the list of contangions.
“Our nurses are anticipating an increase in these type of illnesses after the holiday, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens,” Foley said.
He said staff are still doing the enhanced-cleaning protocol started during the pandemic, and the bipolar ionization system – meant to essentially clean the air of COVID particles – the district acquired with federal funds to combat COVID is getting close to being functional.
The return of higher rates of RSV, strep throat, flu and other illnesses has been expected for awhile.
The Wyoming Department of Health has been encouraging people to get vaccinated for influenza since early in the fall, predicting a surge in flu and other typical cold-weather illnesses after a winter that saw few other issues in 2020-2021.
Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms, which come on suddenly, include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, extreme tiredness and muscle or body aches.
Its highly contagious nature was on display last week, when CHS Athletic Director Tony Hult reported postponed games for basketball and wrestling due to teams being out sick.
Powell’sboys basketball team also had players out sick.
The boys swim team was also short a number of athletes who were out sick.
The Wyoming Department of Health noted in a release that although most healthy people recover from the flu, they can spread the virus to those who are at high risk for serious complications.
WDH recommends flu vaccines, especially for those vulnerable populations such as young children; pregnant women; people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease; and people 65 years and older. It also recommends that healthcare workers and people who may live with, care for, or are in contact with high risk individuals or infants six months of age and under should also get the flu vaccine.
