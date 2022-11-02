Dark Horse Body Piercing and Precision Care Excavation are teaming up to host an Equine Rescue Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, to raise money for Take Two Equine Rescue out of Billings to help them save horses from kill pens.
“It’s to bring to light the neglect and abuse and the financial gain that people get from these abused horses that end up in these kill pens,” said Sachelle Kenzie, owner of Dark Horse Body Piercing.
No tickets are required, but from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2707 Big Horn Ave., they will be offering $25 piercings, food from That’s A Wrap food truck and a silent auction.
The silent auction will feature items that are horse and non-horse related, including jewelry, books and crafts.
Ariel Fox, owner of Take Two Equine Rescue, will also be at the event educating attendees about equine rescue.
“She’s bringing a few rescue horses so people can see them in person and see what she does and answer any questions people may have,” Kenzie said.
Fox will be bringing Shy Ann the pony and Banana the donkey to the event, according to her Facebook page.
Take Two Equine Rescue is “dedicated to helping abused, neglected, homeless equines,” its mission statement reads. “We seek to keep equines out of the auction pipeline through rescue, education and advocacy efforts.”
“Their main goal is to rehab and find forever homes for horses,” Kenzie said.
Although this is her first year putting on an equine rescue fundraiser, Kenzie’s been rescuing horses on her own for years.
“I avidly try to rescue as many horses as I can in a year and place them in new homes if possible,” she said. “I came in contact with Ariel Fox last year when I rescued a donkey through her rescue, and I just recently rescued another horse out of a Texas kill pen about a month ago.
“So it kind of sparked me to try and figure out how I could help a rescue raise more funds to facilitate rescuing some more.”
This year, Kenzie has seen horses enduring some of the worst conditions, especially with the increasing cost of feed and hay.
“I’ve seen the severity and the reality of ... how much it costs to feed them, and I’ve seen horses that are starving and going without the care that they need, and they end up in a kill pen,” she said. “It really lit a fire under us to try and be a little bit more effective with preventing that kind of stuff.”
Kenzie chose to help Fox’s rescue because if someone cannot afford to feed their horses anymore, Fox takes them and finds them a home and an owner who can properly care for them.
Fox rescues most of her horses from three kill pens, the largest being the Billings Livestock Sale, she added.
“It’s one of the biggest sales in the United States, so horses come from all over the country and get shipped in there,” Kenzie said. “Last month, they had 600 loose horses go through, and the loose horses are the ones that always end up in kill pens because they’re the cheapest.”
“Horse meat right now is 60 cents per pound, so that’s what drives people to dump their horses into these pens,” she added. “It’s kind of just a quick buck.”
Fox also rescues horses from livestock sales in Worland and Riverton, Kenzie said.
All proceeds raised at the event will go to Fox.
“She would be grateful for anything because ... all the money that they get goes to feeding these animals, vet bills and bail money where you go to the auctions and bail the horses out,” Kenzie said. “We’ll be pleased with anything we get honestly.”
Fox is always transparent about where donations go, Kenzie noted.
“Anytime she rescues a horse, she posts a picture of the horse [on Facebook] and posts pictures of the vet bills, so it’s very transparent as to where your money is going,” she said.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Kenzie and her husband, who owns Precision Care Excavation, have a warehouse at 2707 Big Horn Ave., which can be used in case of bad weather.
“If the weather is bad, we will have everything inside because we have the 7,000 square foot shop,” Kenzie said. “So, if the weather’s cold and rainy or snowy, we’ll just shut the bay doors and have the food truck inside and the heaters on.”
For more information on Take Two Equine Rescue, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TakeTwoEquineRescue or its website at www.taketwoequinerescue.com/.
