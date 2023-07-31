A Cody man was charged July 1 with breach of peace and unlawful contact after he allegedly pulled his girlfriend out of the house, splashed her with water and spanked her because she was drunk.
Allan L. Kersting, 46, pleaded not guilty to both charges during his arraignment July 3 in Park County Circuit Court. He was given a $1,000 cash-only bond.
According to the affidavit, Cody Police Officer Tanner Wichern responded to Wyoming Avenue on June 30 at 11:47 p.m. after a neighbor reported a domestic disturbance in progress.
After arriving outside the residence, Wichern said he could hear “muffled sounds of arguing,” a “boisterous male voice yelling inside” and something being thrown around, the affidavit said.
Wichern identified the male as Kersting through the window as he had known him from prior contacts, the affidavit said. He asked Kersting to come to the door several times.
Eventually, “it sounded as though the female or a child was attempting to open the door,” Wichern said in the affidavit.
Kersting then approached the door and Wichern heard a “thump sound as if someone had been pushed or pulled off of the door,” which was followed by children “screaming and crying loudly,” the affidavit said.
When Kersting finally exited the residence, he also reached toward a knife clipped to his front pants pocket. He was subsequently handcuffed and detained for questioning, the affidavit said.
“[Kersting] stated this was his house and he could do what he wants,” the affidavit said. “He stated ‘when someone is yelling at me and drunk as a skunk, I can roll them outside and splash water on them if I want to.’”
Kersting continued, telling officers he had been out with his grandchildren and got back to his house late, the affidavit said.
“He said his girlfriend had been drinking and was sleeping it off all day, and when he returned home, she began chewing him out, and he was sick of it,” the affidavit said. “Kersting stated he pulled [his girlfriend] out of the house while telling her to get the [expletive] out of his house, and he splashed cold water on her.”
Kersting said neither he nor his girlfriend had hit each other during the altercation, but “she swung at him and he spanked her,” the affidavit said.
When Wichern spoke with the girlfriend, she was “visibly impaired” and told officers Kersting had “lost his temper but everything was fine and it was not something she wants to press charges on,” the affidavit said.
But, Wichern determined Kersting had committed unlawful contact based on his “observations of [Kersting] in the residence, his heightened emotional state, coupled with his admission to pulling [his girlfriend] out of the house and splashing cold water on her as well as spanking her,’ the affidavit said.
“Due to the neighbor’s concern and call to 911 ... Kersting and [the girlfriend] contributed to breaching the peace of the community during their boisterous altercation and unlawful contact,” Wichern said in the affidavit.
Kersting was taken to the Park County Detention Center where he remained until posting bail after his July 3 arraignment.
