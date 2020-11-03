(AP) — Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis has won an open U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming.
Lummis beat University of Wyoming ecology professor and climate activist Merav Ben-David to claim the seat held by Republican Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring after four terms.
Lummis said in a prepared statement: “Tonight, the words ‘thank you’ are not enough. Not enough for the incredible team of county chairs who have helped me campaign in every community across our state. Not enough for the countless volunteers who spent their time hosting events, putting up signs and going door-to-door for our campaign. Not enough for the Wyoming voters who have put their faith in me to serve as their next United States Senator. I am humbled, honored and full of gratitude for the trust you have put in me.”
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has won a third term as Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House.
Cheney beat Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, a Northern Arapaho tribal member and Global Indigenous Council vice president.
Cheney said in a prepared statement: "I'm honored that the people of Wyoming have entrusted me to continue to fight for our shared values as their lone voice in the House of Representatives. We have so many important challenges ahead of us and I look forward to standing up for Wyoming’s interests and values.
President Donald Trump beat former Vice President Joe Biden to claim Wyoming’s three electoral votes.
Wyoming hasn’t chosen a Democrat for president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.
