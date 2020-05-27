Restrictions are easing, but not enough to save the Cody Stampede and the state's other large rodeos.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that updated public health orders effective June 1 will ease restrictions on public gatherings, allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people.
“We had to make the decision, we had no choice, but to cancel our celebration of our western lifestyle,” said Mike Darby, president of the Cody Stampede Board, in a pre-made video played during the announcement.
However, Gordon also announced, flanked by members of the state's six largest rodeos including Cody Stampede president Mike Darby, that large rodeos and event would not be allowed to proceed.
"Going off halfcocked just wouldn't be worth it," Gordon said. "This coronavirus thing just sucks, there are no two ways about it. Some people think this is no big deal, some are worried sick. The fact is we need both groups to attend rodeos and feel safe to be successful."
The cancellation decision was made collectively and includes the Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous PRCA Rodeo in late June as well the Cody Stampede, Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Casper, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Breakaway Roping, Laramie Jubilee Days, and Cheyenne Frontier Days, all scheduled for July.
“This hurts. I grew up with rodeo and it is part of Wyoming’s fabric and our culture,” Governor Gordon said, his voice wavering. “All the rodeos impacted today are fabulous events. It is with a heavy heart, and only after many long discussions with these fine folks on ways we could make large-venue rodeos work, did we realize that it just wasn’t going to be possible this year.”
Less than an hour after the announcement was made, the Cody Stampede Board announced it would be offering ticket refunds for the Stampede and releasing a statement on the Nite Rodeo soon.
The updated order does allow for outdoor events to occur with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place. Sporting events, small rodeos and other events will be permitted to have up to 250 spectators in attendance, in addition to the event participants. This most recent order is set to expire June 15.
"It’s time we had the chance to enjoy summer,” Gordon said. “The ability to gather outdoors in larger groups will be good for Wyoming citizens, businesses and our communities as we enter the season. We are not out of the woods yet though, so please use good judgement and don’t jeopardize yourself and others by acting recklessly. We want to keep moving forward.”
Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Health Officer, said the decision was voluntarily, and the outdoor social gathering order for 250 people or less makes it impossible for large-scale rodeos to hope to turn a profit.
Hosts and organizers of these outdoor events are asked to screen staff for symptoms of COVID-19 and ensure adequate personal protective equipment is available. Food and beverage services at outdoor gatherings are required to follow the provision for restaurants outlined in Public Health Order No. 1.
Indoor events and gatherings, other than religious gatherings and other exemptions listed in the order, will continue to be restricted to groups of 25 or fewer. No significant changes are being made to the updated Public Health Orders 1 and 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.