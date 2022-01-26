An appeal against a decision made by the Park County commissioners will go before the Wyoming Supreme Court.
James Jolovich is disputing the commissioners’ November 2020 decision to allow TCT to install a 150-foot tall, self-supporting communication tower in his Powell neighbor’s yard, obstructing his views of Heart Mountain. His appeal was rejected in Park County District Court in November by Fourth Judicial District Judge William Edelman of Buffalo, who affirmed the commissioners’ 3-1 decision. Commissioner Lee Livingston voted against the permit.
In his Nov. 19 decision, Edelman said the commissioners were following the county rules and were not obligated to give Jolovich his way.
“The record indicates that the BOCC (board of county commissioners) could reasonably conclude as it did and the court gives deference to an agency’s interpretation of its own regulations, as long as that interpretation is not clearly erroneous,” Edelman said in his decision letter.
Jolovich argued the tower should have been limited to 35 feet, citing county regulations that say telecommunication towers and other major utilities should not be oversized to accommodate “or facilitate additional development” in agriculturally zoned areas. The county has argued those rules don’t necessarily forbid facilities that have the potential for growth.
“It is highly unlikely that constructing a broadband tower in the area that also has the capacity to provide cell phone services will facilitate or induce a substantial amount of development in a way that would disrupt agricultural operations,” Edelman wrote in his decision letter.
TCT CEO Richard Wardell said one consideration for the height of the tower was the capability to rent it out to other providers in the future. He said after performing research, it was determined that placing the tower on land owned by George Farms was the best for the project.
Jolovich also said the tower will diminish property values; will cause nuisance and related health dangers through neurological effects to nearby property owners; and the commissioners failed to perform an adequate environmental review or consider alternative locations -- all issues that were considered by the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission.
The tower that was put up last March is located in the Heart Mountain area, an area with very poor broadband internet service in the past.
Jolovich formally filed his Supreme Court appeal on Dec. 13., which was docketed on Jan. 13.
The tower was built with CARES Act funding. Two other TCT towers also built with CARES funds and approved by the commissioners were 60 feet in height and did not face opposition.
