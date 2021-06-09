Jason Burckhardt, a Game and Fish Department biologist, will present on the management of the status of Buffalo Bill Reservoir and North Fork fisheries on June 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.
The presentation will take place at the Buffalo Bill State Park Shreve Lodge.
Burckhardt will talk about management of these two high-profile fisheries (trout and walleye) and discuss the recent research the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been conducting in collaboration with other researchers.
He’s been a fisheries biologist with G&F in Cody for the past 19 years and these two fisheries have been some of his primary management responsibilities.
Burckhardt has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Truman State University (Missouri) and a Master’s Degree in Zoology and Physiology with an emphasis in Fisheries from the University of Wyoming.
The daily use fee will apply to attend this program.
Contact Buffalo Bill State Park, (307) 587-9227 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.