The Cody School District is responding with an increase in police presence tomorrow to a nationwide social post, shared locally, claiming school violence Friday.
On Thursday afternoon, interim superintendent Tim Foley posted on the district Facebook page noting that staff have become aware of the post and are taking precautions.
“We take any possible threat to school safety seriously and are closely monitoring the situation,” he said. “The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools.
“Additionally, the district has been in contact with the Cody Police Department regarding the post. We will have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution.”
The post refers to inciting school violence, including gun violence, and is now spreading to multiple social media platforms. Language in these posts includes, “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on “Friday, December 17.”
Foley said the situation serves as an example of the importance of not sharing posts online that refer to school safety-threats.
“Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff,” Foley said. “We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity. Please speak with your students about proper behavior online and the severity and repercussions of sharing threats of this nature.
“If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult immediately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.