The Wound Care Center at Cody Regional Health was recently honored with an award for excellence by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal. There were 555 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award, with 278 receiving the honor.
“We are so proud of our wound care team and their efforts,” CRH Chief Ambulatory Officer Andrea McKay said. “Wound treatment can be difficult, and it’s vital our patients see positive outcomes to get back to their lives.”
The CRH Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 wound care centers and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed.
Advanced wound care provided by CRH’s wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% pure oxygen.
