Wyoming law enforcement is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort.
The Click It or Ticket national seat belt campaign coincides with the Memorial Day holiday and runs May 24-June 6.
“We want buckling up to become routine for all drivers and passengers,” said Pete Abrams of WYDOT Highway Safety. “It’s the safe, smart thing to do and it’s the law. During the Click It or Ticket campaign, law enforcement officers across the country and in Wyoming are sending the message that buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented.”
The Click It or Ticket seat belt mobilization, will feature the Border to Border kickoff event, a one-day, 4-hour national seat belt awareness event on May 24.
In Wyoming during 2019, there were 47 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes and observed seat belt usage was only 78%, the lowest since 2015. Wyoming law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.
“You may think you’re safe in a certain vehicle, or on a certain road, but the truth is, you’re safest when you buckle up. If this enforcement effort wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,” Abrams said. “If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed because of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone, front seat and back, child and adult, needs to remember to buckle up.”
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit nhtsa.gov/ciot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.