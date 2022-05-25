There are still many issues left to tackle, such as employee housing and overcrowded attractions, but the wildlife and lands throughout Yellowstone National Park are in as good a spot as they have been since the Park’s founding 150 years ago.
YNP Superintendent Cam Sholly spoke optimistically about the Park on Monday during the annual National Parks Day luncheon of the Cody Club at the Holiday Inn.
“Overall, right now, the Yellowstone ecosystem is in health-wise better condition than it’s been since 1872,” he said. “We just eclipsed 6,000 bison in Yellowstone which is the highest number of bison since 1872. Cougars are back. Most of you follow grizzlies. Grizzlies are back in force.
“You know, we have, I think, done a good job. I say this regularly that we’re putting the pieces back together of this ecosystem over the last 50 years or so. But we have a long way to go.”
He said it’s well-timed for Yellowstone to celebrate 150 years in existence as the nation’s first national park as the Covid pandemic fades. Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins agreed with the sense of enthusiasm.
“It feels really good this year,” he said. “We’re heading towards summer. There’s a lot of excitement in the air and our summer employees are showing up and starting to do work, field work is starting and visitors are starting to come back.”
Both said they expected record if not near-record years, and Jenkins said both park’s social scientists said there is no relationship between high gas prices and people traveling, although they may not spend quite as much money during their trips.
Visitors who arrive in Yellowstone will find a park celebrating 150 years with a greater emphasis on Native Americans, especially the tribes who called the area home for thousands of years before the Park came into existence.
“We’re doing a lot with upping our game with tribes,” Sholly said. “We’re putting a bigger emphasis on our tribal engagement with the acknowledgement the tribes were here for 10,000 plus years before Yellowstone Park. That doesn’t take away the value of Yellowstone, but it is something that we need to acknowledge and it’s something that, as we look at the future, it has got to be a part of the mission and telling the story of America, the good and the bad.”
And he said no one can tell the stories of the tribes quite like the tribes themselves, which is why the park will host a handful of pilot programs designed to emphasize a new approach.
That’ll include events from a tepee village during a Nez Perce trail ride with Appaloosa horses. Sholly also emphasized the work the Park has done to support sending bison to tribes, no matter how far.
“Two hundred bison have been transferred to 19 tribes across nine states and they FedExed, literally, three bison from Yellowstone through the (shipping) protocol to a tribal nation in Alaska,” he said. “We think that is a an outstanding way to get Yellowstone bison on the larger landscapes and reduce the number we consign to slaughter every year.
“That’s a great tribal partnership.”
Sholly said partnerships, between the neighboring national parks, the tribes, state governments, counties and gateway towns like Cody remain vital going forward.
It’s why, he said, he was visiting Cody for the 19th time during his three-year tenure.
