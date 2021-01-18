Wolverine

Remote cameras, like the one that took this photo, were used to record wolverine activity at live traps during a collaborative study in the greater Yellowstone area from 2006 to 2009. Here, wolverine F3 revisits a live trap, which did not capture her, in 2008. Each trap was baited with a skinned beaver carcass obtained from Montana fur trappers and had a transmitter that signaled up to 18 miles when the trap was triggered. (Courtesy Yellowstone National Park/National Park Service)

For the first time, remote cameras in Yellowstone National Park have captured a wolverine on video. Wolverines are a rare sight in the Park, with only a handful that have been documented over the years.

The largest member of the weasel family, the wolverine look more like a bear cub than it does its cousin the marten. Weighing more than 30 pounds at their largest, wolverines are opportunistic eaters, feasting on rodents, beavers and some vegetation.

The animal is one often mentioned when scientists discuss which creatures to add to the threatened species list as its habitat has been gradually shrinking in recent years, but the federal government has thus far refused to add the animal to the list.

Though Michigan is known as the “Wolverine State,” Montana has the largest population of the creature in the lower 48.

