For the first time, remote cameras in Yellowstone National Park have captured a wolverine on video. Wolverines are a rare sight in the Park, with only a handful that have been documented over the years.
The largest member of the weasel family, the wolverine look more like a bear cub than it does its cousin the marten. Weighing more than 30 pounds at their largest, wolverines are opportunistic eaters, feasting on rodents, beavers and some vegetation.
The animal is one often mentioned when scientists discuss which creatures to add to the threatened species list as its habitat has been gradually shrinking in recent years, but the federal government has thus far refused to add the animal to the list.
Though Michigan is known as the “Wolverine State,” Montana has the largest population of the creature in the lower 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.