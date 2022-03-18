A crash that left two drivers injured is still under investigation and a third driver involved in an alleged hit and run is still unaccounted for.
Around 8:15 p.m. March 21 near milepost 4 on WYO 295, a Cadillac sedan drifted into the other land and collided nearly head-on with a UPS truck, Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Randy Davis said.
Jacob Hamilton, of Cody, was driving the UPS truck and was near the end of his delivery route, while Mike Anderson of Shell was in the sedan.
“The sedan was going eastbound and the Cadillac jerked left of center for some reason,” Davis said. “The UPS truck pulled to the right, jammed on the breaks, but by the look of things the Cadillac was completely in the opposite lane. So it was a offset head on.”
It’s in an area where the speed limit is 70 mph, almost to the WYO 32 intersection.
The crash spun the Cadillac around 180 degrees so it was pointing westbound roughly in the middle of the center lane. At that point, Davis said a witness on the scene said a flatbed dually pickup truck flatbed came over a hill and swerved but still sideswiped the sedan. Then, the flatbed truck drove off. Leaving the scene of an accident is a crime and Davis said they would like to locate the driver of the truck, but don’t even have the color of the truck.
“Anytime you have a crash and you don’t stop your violating state statute,” Davis said. “You can’t have a crash and leave the scene of the crime.”
The driver of the sedan was airlifted to Salt Lake City, while the driver of the UPS truck was taken to Billings.
“We are looking into the cause of the Cadillac being left of center,” Davis said. “The first inclination is distracted driving, we didn’t get a sense the driver was impaired.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.