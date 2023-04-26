In connection with the arrest of Powell resident Victoria Zupko in March for a shipment of 10,000 fentanyl pills and one pound of meth, two more Powell residents were arrested April 18 for having a child in the presence of fentanyl and meth.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation learned about the involvement of Ashton L. Wollam, 25, and Makala A. Butz, 25, in drug distribution from Zupko’s phone and from an interview that occurred after Zupko’s arrest, the affidavit said.
In seizing Zupko’s cellphone, DCI agents found text messages that showed, “it was apparent that Zupko would source fentanyl tablets from Butz and Wollam, when she was out or in need,” the affidavit said.
In an interview, Zupko told agents, “she knew Wollam and Butz to possess and redistribute fentanyl in the Powell area.”
During an interview with DCI agents at Washington Park in Powell, Wollam admitted to obtaining 300 to 400 fentanyl tablets between March and April of this year, and was using between five and six of the tablets every day, the affidavit said.
An agent asked Wollam if his child was staying with him.
Wollam said, “my children do not have access to it,” the affidavit said.
An agent told Wollam, “you know you can’t have kids around fentanyl,” the affidavit said.
Wollam responded “I don’t leave the [tablets] in the house.”
An agent requested permission to search Wollam’s house so he could prove the fentanyl pills were not in the presence of the child, but Wollam would not consent, saying, “I can tell you my child is safe,” the affidavit said.
A search warrant was obtained later that day after agents observed a small child through the window of the residence.
As agents went to execute the search warrant, Wollam was seen exiting the front door but was detained. As agents entered the home, they observed a small child and Butz.
A witness told DCI agents they had seen Wollam throw a plastic bag onto an adjacent rooftop right before law enforcement arrived with the search warrant, the affidavit said.
Agents obtained the plastic bag, which had various drug paraphernalia inside, including burnt foil used for fentanyl ingestion, methamphetamine and fentanyl tablets, the affidavit said. There were also meth ingestion tools, as well as a shaving cream container with a false bottom.
A search of the residence revealed burnt foil used to ingest fentanyl inside the child’s bedroom.
Wollam and Butz denied knowing how the foil got there, the affidavit said.
Agents also located a fentanyl tablet in the dirty clothes hamper, which was only a few feet away from the child’s room, the affidavit said.
And, a baggie of meth was found in the master bedroom inside of a backpack, the affidavit said.
In an interview, Butz said she was aware of Wollam’s drug use and that he had various controlled substances within the home.
In addition, Butz said she was not using any drugs due to being pregnant, the affidavit said.
The child was placed into protective custody while Wollam and Butz were arrested.
During an interview with Butz at the Park County Detention Center on April 19, she told agents Wollam had housed the drugs inside the dirty clothes hamper but threw the bag of drug paraphernalia on the roof after his interview with agents at Washington Park, the affidavit said.
“Butz instructed Wollam to remove anything he had illegal in the residence because she believed agents would be returning to the residence,” the affidavit said.
During their arraignment in Park County Circuit Court, Wollam was given a $25,000 cash or surety bond while Butz was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
If convicted, Wollam and Butz each face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.
