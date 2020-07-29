The U.S. Mint is asking for your help in combating the national coin shortage.
In a statement released Thursday, the Mint attributed the lack of change circulating through the economy to changes in sales brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Precautions taken to slow the spread of the virus have resulted in reduced retail sales activity and significantly decreased deposits from third-party coin processors, resulting in increased orders for newly minted coins produced by the United States Mint (Mint),” the agency wrote.
They say most coins trickling through the tills at your favorite stores are not newly minted, but rather, are moved around through normal retail sales and third-party coin processors, such as Coinstar. In all, 83% of the coins in circulation in 2019 came from those sources.
In response to the lack of retail sales in the last several months, the Mint increased monthly coin production by almost 60% in June and plans to continue its elevated production for the rest of 2020, making 1.65 billion coins each month for the rest of the year.
Recognizing millions of Americans pay for goods and services solely through cash, the Mint is asking people to spend the coins they have, deposit them or exchange the change for bills.
This statement from the Mint seems to largely dispel rumors and conspiracy theories that have been floating around social media sites.
The theories accuse the federal government of trying to move the U.S. to a cashless society to better track the locations and spending habits of individuals.
Rather, it seems the coin shortage is simply another casualty of the larger supply chain problems the country has experienced since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Those supply chain problems have also affected the availability of meat, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and personal protective equipment like the N-95 masks that are so critical for healthcare providers dealing with the virus.
This isn’t the first time there has been a coin shortage. A 1999 memo from the Federal Reserve also talked about a shortage of pennies that year, attributing the lack of copper pennies to people stockpiling the 1-cent pieces.
A report from the Baltimore Sun said some banks were offering a 5-cent bonus to customers for every 50 pennies they brought in while armored car companies were reducing how many pennies they were bringing to customers.
That year, the Mint boosted penny production, and the Federal Reserve encouraged people to do the same thing they are promoting now, bringing your spare change to the bank or spend it in stores.
In Cody, though there are no bonuses available for bringing in coins, Pinnacle Bank has waived coin-counting fees for nonmembers until the end of July, and those who bring in change can enter a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.