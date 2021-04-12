When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Park County Drug Court halted in-person meetings. Program Director Shannon Votaw said many participants would tune out during the virtual group sessions, sometimes moving away from the camera to do other tasks like laundry.
When in-person meetings resumed, even though they required social distancing, she said it made a noticeable difference for the better.
“I didn’t feel like telehealth was as effective,” she said. “When we got back in-person it was a relief.”
Every member of society was impacted differently, but those with substance abuse issues may have felt some of the most impact from social distancing because of the restrictions placed on meetings with therapists and support groups, reducing stability for people already grasping for stability under normal circumstances.
Provisional data provided by the Wyoming Department of Health shows that overdose deaths in the state increased by 9% in 2020 to 89, the highest mark since 2016. The year 2020 continued a recent trend of deaths due to overdose in Wyoming, as numbers increased by nearly 20% in 2019.
Further proof of this short-term trend was the fact that from May 2019-May 2020 the highest ever number of drug overdose deaths for a 12-month period was recorded in U.S. history with synthetic opioid deaths increasing 38.4%.
The Centers for Disease Control recently published preliminary weekly estimates of overdose deaths. This data suggests that overdose deaths remained elevated well into the fall before declining toward the pre-pandemic baseline near the start of 2021.
Opioid-related deaths attributed for 75% of all overdose deaths during the early months of the pandemic, according to the CDC.
Drug Court is a court-ordered program designed to accept non-violent offenders with substance abuse problems including alcohol, by combining treatment with immediate consequences for violations. The purpose of the intensive outpatient program is to instill life skills that many defendants lack. Participants are required to attend numerous counseling sessions and to become productive members of the community by maintaining full-time employment or enrolling in school full-time, by being current on all financial obligations, and by remaining clean and sober.
When the pandemic lockdowns first went into place around the beginning of April 2020, the program moved all its meetings to a virtual setting, and had no way of drug testing individuals. For a full three weeks no testing occurred, a time period Votaw said was harmful.
“Not that testing is the only thing but it is important,” she said. “Folks were really honest, this has been really hard. There was a high probability they could get away with it [using controlled substances].”
Votaw said even though they were eventually able to hire a third-party contractor to resume testing, they still weren’t able to perform the testing at normal levels. It wasn’t until January that Park County Probation and Parole was finally able to resume testing in-house.
“[The] temptation to use was pretty strong, a lot relapsed,” she said. “They struggled.”
Testing, recovering addict and peer support specialist Jackie Fales said, was a critical part of her own recovery.
“There was definitely an improvement when we started testing again,” she said. “It’s an important part of a lot of people’s recovery, especially in early recovery.”
Virtual vs. in-person
Reaching people for therapy was also a challenge for local therapists, many of whom had to meet remotely for at least a short amount of time. Yellowstone Behavioral Health switched to telehealth and video conferencing for about six weeks in the beginning of the pandemic.
“When their whole world around them wasn’t stable, we were here,” said Shaun Balch, clinical director at Yellowstone Behavioral Health.
Balch said YBHC did have “a few more” clients on substance abuse medication during the pandemic but overall therapy numbers were consistent.
The Cedar Mountain Center, an inpatient and outpatient treatment center, also closed its doors for about a month.
Steve Humphries-Wadsworth, who heads the center, said psychiatrists have seen the number of patients they work with increase along with the amount of phone calls their support staff has been fielding from people seeking services.
Circumstances guide the conditions
“Reduced social contact allowed symptoms of many mental health and substance use disorders to go unnoticed or be hidden,” Humphries-Wadsworth said.
Decreased personal resources, he said, likely caused a decreased number of residential patients for substance abuse and co-occurring disorders because of lost insurance benefits and employment.
Humphries-Wadsworth also noticed an uptick in conspiracy-oriented thinking, which follows a national trend seen most prominently on social media. Further increasing the problem on social media and in public was an increase in surface-level judgement of others for wearing or not wearing facemasks and attending or not attending public events.
“COVID has taken some of that, that’s already here in our culture and put it on steroids,” said Cody psychologist Edith Ester Saville.
For many, the pandemic exacerbated preexisting problems and for some with social anxiety disorders, Balch said, allowed them to slip deeper into their problem.
“They’ve been catered to,” Balch said. “Their world changed and they didn’t get to give permission.”
Balch said the pandemic even drew people who were relatively stable mentally prior to the pandemic to a much strained state.
“People exhausted their coping skills,” he said.
Cedar Mountain Center Counselor Supervisor Joshua Spinney said factors like loss of employment, income, insurance, and lack of housing tend to increase substance use disorders.
Spinney said many individuals neglected their physical and mental health needs out of fear of contracting COVID-19 at medical offices, causing them to use it as an excuse to skip routine checkups. COVID-19 restrictions also made it difficult for some people to travel for the holidays, which further exacerbated negative emotions by increasing loneliness for some, Spinney said.
“Human beings are social creatures which struggle when not able to recharge from the isolation, increasing depressive and anxiety symptoms,” he said.
YBHC Executive Director Becky Ransom also said there was an increase in Title 25 mental health evaluations during the pandemic, a procedure taken when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis.
No overnight fix
Just because the pandemic is starting to come to close does not mean the mental effects it has brought will automatically switch off like a light.
Ransom and Balch expect long-term mental health issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic to last long after the pandemic has ceased.
“We have years ahead of us,” Ransom said.
Ransom said this kind of fallout is a typical phenomenon from traumatic events ranging in size from foreign wars to an individual’s loss of employment.
“One of the highest scores on the post-traumatic stress disorder scale is job loss,” Balch said. “It’s a huge stressor, especially from a Wyoming man or woman, where taking pride in hard work is so ingrained in the state’s culture.”
Ransom and Saville said resuming faith in everyday stability and compassion will be key to healing for all.
“We need to regain faith in that,” she said.
