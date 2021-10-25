Park County had a better-than-expected payday earlier this month, selling off its unwanted property and possessions. Around $330,000 was made on its online auction that closed on Oct. 8, of which the county will see a profit of nearly $300,000. A total of 166 different items were sold.
“This is substantially more than we were hoping to achieve when considering the age and condition of many of the sale items,” Park County Engineer Brian Edwards said.
He said the items sold were generally consisting of surplus equipment that was no longer needed or being used by the county.
The most expensive item purchased was from a $68,000 bid placed on a 2008 Sterling dump truck. Receiving the most bids was a 1988 Freightliner truck with a 1974 Load King belly dump trailer that received 64 bids and the winner paying out $33,000.
One of the biggest items purchased was a 15-18 foot sky crane purchased by Tony Martoglio. Around $90,000 in cattle guards were sold.
Edwards said Platte and Fremont counties also bought some items at the auction.
From old generators to scrap rebar, it was a classic example of one man’s trash being another man’s treasure.
One of the few items that didn’t have a great return on, Edwards said, was some computer and IT equipment.
The public was given three different days to see the items in-person before the auction was held on Oct. 8.
There may be a small loss incurred on the Freightliner, which broke down while its buyer was driving it home from the auction. The owner will split costs on repairs with the county, with the county committing to paying up to $5,000.
The last time the county held an auction was about five years ago, an event Edwards said was much less profitable.
“We didn’t have anywhere near that (this year’s total),” he said.
Edwards said the funds from the auction will be put into the county’s general fund but earmarked for dispersal based on how much each department’s property made.
The auction was run by Powell-based M&M Auction Services.
