A Road 2AB property that hosted first Cody Labs and then Ye (Kanye West’s) Yeezy productions is up for sale.
The 14.86 acre property at 125 Road 2AB is listed by Canyon Realty and being offered for $2.5 million.
According to the Park County Assessor’s Office, the property is owned by Cody Laboratories, the name pharmaceutical company Lannett has kept its Cody properties under despite having closed local operations in 2019. The Cody Labs building on West Yellowstone Avenue was recently sold to Gunwerks.
The property is in the city’s Heavy Industrial zone and the building contains 30,819 square feet of commercial space largely remodeled by Yeezy in 2021 when the company leased the space.
“This construction is top quality with the interior being unfinished ready to complete to fit your business model,” the listing reads in part.
According to the listing, the building includes 480-volt electrical service, emergency generator, two HVAC systems, building materials onsite included, all city utility services, fiber for communications (to lot line), unloading docks, membrane roof, several mezzanines for offices or work stations, two elevator shafts, parking lot lighting roughed in, perimeter fenced and more.
The property is flanked by properties owned by Forward Cody, which assisted in securing grant and loan funding from the state for Cody Labs owner Lannett to build on the properties. The listing mentions that the west adjacent property/building has a lease/purchase option that can be discussed if a buyer is interested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.