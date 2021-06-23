The Robertson Draw Fire burning north of Clark is now at 29,601 acres with 53% containment.
Fire staff reported smoke was still visible on the south side of the fire on Tuesday. Staff continued to monitor fire conditions and saw interior pockets burning, but with no threat to containment lines. The eastern side of the fire remained in patrol status and will continue as such for the foreseeable future.
On Wednesday afternoon the Carbon County Sheriff's Office announced Bridger resident John Lightburn, 55, has been arrested for his alleged role starting the fire. He is being charged with felonies for negligent arson and criminal mischief, along with a misdemeanor for negligent arson. These charges carry up to 20 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.
According the filing affidavit, Lightburn was illegally riding his dirt bike near the Robertson Draw Trail around 10 a.m. on June 13 when he suspected that he had flooded the engine. In the process of trying to fix the engine he spilled gasoline on the ground, and then decided to test the functioning of the bike's spark plugs. The spark plugs proved to be working and ignited the gas and vegetation around him.
The fire burned continuously from that point on, causing an undetermined amount of damage and nearly risking the life of one law enforcement officer and citizens, according to the affidavit. More than 20 structures have been lost in the fire including two year-round homes and cabins.
Lightburn is being held in the Gallatin Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont., with a $7,500 cash bond.
Evacuation warnings remain in effect for the areas located south of Red Lodge and east of US 212. The North and South Grove Creek roads, Gold Creek Road, Ruby Creek Road, Meeteetse Trail, and Robertson Draw Road are closed to general public use. It is recommended that all area residents have a household evacuation plan ready.
A “high” fire danger level is being reported in Yellowstone National Park. Campfires are only permitted in the Park within established fire rings at campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.