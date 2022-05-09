skeetshoot3.JPG
Buy Now

Team members Katie Purcell, (from left) Jack Purcell, Kyle Weides and Bode Harrison prepare to get started on their first station Saturday at the Cody Shooting Complex. "We started this sporting clay shoot in 2013 for the young people of Cody High School, and we have raised nearly $69,555," organizer Rick Brasher said. "It's exciting that we'll break the $70,000 threshold in this year's shoot."

 Zac Taylor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.